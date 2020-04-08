Phoenix, Arizona, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), today announced that the Company has successfully completed its medical device establishment registration process to act as an importer of medical devices and been granted by FDA its FDA Medical Device Importer registration.



As a Registered Medical Equipment Importer the Company can now import devices from FDA registered manufacturers around the world for many various kinds of medical devices. These devices may be sold subject to the various regulations and requirements of the device types.

As previously published in our April 3rd release, the Company has retained an experienced FDA, Customs and Trade legal firm, Benjamin L. England & Associates, to represent No Borders, Inc., in ongoing FDA and import/export matters. The Company is proud to report that the law firm successfully processed the Medical Device Importer Registration on behalf of the Company.

Joe Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc., stated, “We see this opportunity to provide the desperately needed products to help the citizens of our Country while, at the same time, being able to expand the Company’s MediDent Supplies products in a way that we could never have thought possible before. We have already been able to add additional new SKU’s to our business, and look forward to adding manufacturers and devices to our Medical Device Importer registration as quickly as possible. Please stay home, cover your cough and WASH YOUR HANDS.”

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of businesses include:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com )

) No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ).

a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform. No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co .

