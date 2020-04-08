RALEIGH, N.C., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) announced today that Symphony Health, a PRA Health Sciences company, will make a 30-day license of its newly released MetysTM COVID-19 Module available to the U.S. life science industry at no charge.



The COVID-19 Module within the Metys platform will provide up to three users per company with access to all drugs and markets within any U.S. geographic region down to CBSA (core-based statistical area). The module will include history back to October 2018 to ensure access to comparative flu season trends in prior years, with March 2020 data becoming available on April 10. Companies may publish or report insights or findings from the data with prior permission from Symphony.

Powered by Symphony’s IDV® (Integrated Dataverse), Metys is the first platform of its kind that delivers pharmaceutical market analytics and intelligence that is both timely and comprehensive. Metys is a web-based tool that intelligently integrates prescription, payer, and anonymized patient data through one single access point — all while delivering insights faster than any other tool in the industry. Metys accesses over 60 terabytes of automatically included weekly and monthly data, reflecting the breadth of data and advancements in machine learning.

“COVID-19 has delivered an unprecedented challenge to the life sciences industry here in the U.S. and beyond,” said Doug Fulling, President, Symphony Health. “As we mobilize to fight COVID-19, those in life sciences can use the data and insights available to see trends, to react quickly and then plan for the future. We are hoping this level of insight from one of the most robust databases in the U.S. market benefits not only our clients and their patients, but also society as a whole.”

Life science organizations that would like to activate this offer can contact Symphony Health at solutions@symphonyhealth.com or by filling out the form: https://symphonyhealth.prahs.com/covid-19 .

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA (NASDAQ: PRAH) is one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA’s global clinical development platform includes more than 75 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 17,500 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 4,000 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 95 drugs. For more information, please visit www.prahs.com .

INVESTOR INQUIRIES: InvestorRelations@prahs.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Laurie Hurst, Director, Communications and Public Relations

HurstLaurie@prahs.com , +1.919.786.8435

ABOUT SYMPHONY HEALTH