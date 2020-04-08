LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT), today announced the completion and final results for its cash tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding $42,465,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2021 (CUSIP: 249908AA2) (“2021 Notes”) and $34,522,000 of its 5.00% Senior Convertible Notes due 2024 (CUSIP: 04545LAA5) (“2024 Notes”, together with the 2021 Notes, the “Notes”).



The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an Offer to Purchase dated March 11, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 7, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time of the Offers, $42,130,000 aggregate principal of 2021 Notes and $34,522,000 aggregate principal of 2024 Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (the “Accepted Notes”). Holders of the Accepted Notes are entitled to receive in cash $995 per $1,000 principal amount of Accepted Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes up to, but not including, the date the Offers are settled, which is expected to be April 9, 2020.

To help facilitate the Offers, Assertio retained SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. to act as dealer manager and Global Bondholder Services Corporation to act as information and tender agent. Holders of Notes who have questions may contact Global Bondholder Services Corporation by telephone at (866) 807-2200 (toll-free in North America) or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com or SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. at (404) 926-5675.

About Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.



Assertio Therapeutics is committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in the Company’s core areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. Assertio currently markets two FDA-approved products and continues to identify, license and develop new products that offer enhanced options for patients that may be underserved by existing therapies. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

