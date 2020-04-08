CORNING, N.Y. , April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated announced on Wednesday that it is reorganizing its operating structure based on extensive analysis and leadership review. The new structure aligns executive management and business teams around five Market-Access Platforms (MAPs): Mobile Consumer Electronics, Optical Communications, Automotive, Life Sciences, and Display.

Corning’s MAPs are built to serve well-defined market ecosystems. Within each MAP, the company applies a combination of three core capabilities and four manufacturing and engineering platforms to bring value to current and future customers. The MAPs also provide a strong growth mechanism for Corning, creating opportunities to reapply and reuse assets and capabilities developed for customers in one market-ecosystem to serve customers in another. This strategy has contributed significantly to Corning’s strong performance over the last few years, and the reorganization announced today is designed to unlock new opportunities for valuable synergies.

“By organizing around the MAPs, we’re positioning Corning to capture more customer insights, further leverage our distribution channels, and open up new opportunities for innovation with industry leaders,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer. “The new structure allows us to drive growth by activating the full power of our cohesive portfolio.”

Additionally, Corning has established a new leadership position that will drive operational excellence. Eric S. Musser, a 34-year Corning veteran, has been named to the expanded role of president and chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately. “I’m pleased that Eric Musser is assuming this important new role. He’s a transformative leader with a strong track record of execution across the company, and his expertise and industry knowledge will enhance our performance,” Weeks continued. “Eric’s demonstrated ability to consistently execute and hit targets will benefit our five MAPs.”

COO to Focus on Operational Excellence

The Market-Access Platform organizations will report to Musser in his role as COO. Musser will continue to oversee Corning’s international regions and the global manufacturing and supply management functions.

Musser’s newly appointed direct reports are:

John P. Bayne Jr., senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics

Michael A. Bell, senior vice president and general manager, Optical Communications

Avery (Hal) Nelson III, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive

Ronald L. Verkleeren, senior vice president and general manager, Life Sciences

John Z. Zhang, senior vice president and general manager, Display

“A next generation of distinguished leaders is stepping up to deliver a well-defined set of inventions and business initiatives,” Weeks said. “I am excited about driving Corning’s future together as we continue to solve tough problems, deepen relationships with customers, and make a positive difference in the world.”

“Corning’s business goals are clear, and we have positioned ourselves for significant growth. Our enhanced focus on execution will ensure that we do what we say we’re going to do. I’m confident that we will deliver on our priorities,” Musser said.

Reporting directly to Weeks under the new operating structure will be:

James P. Clappin, vice chairman and strategic advisor

Martin J. Curran, executive vice president and innovation officer

Dr. Jeffrey W. Evenson, executive vice president and chief strategy officer

Robert P. France, senior vice president, human resources

Lawrence D. McRae, vice chairman and corporate development officer

Dr. David L. Morse, executive vice president and chief technology officer

Anne E. Mullins, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer

Eric S. Musser, president and chief operating officer

Lewis A. Steverson, executive vice president and chief legal and administrative officer

R. Tony Tripeny, executive vice president and chief financial officer

Clark S. Kinlin, executive vice president, Optical Communications, who earlier declared his intention to retire from Corning, will do so later this year at the end of a transition period.

There will be no changes to Corning’s financial reporting segments under the new operating structure.

Leadership Biographies

https://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/company-profile/our-leadership.html

