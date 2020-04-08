Williamsville, NY, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) (“22nd Century” or “the Company”), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on reduced nicotine tobacco and hemp/cannabis plant genetics research and development, announced today that the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders using a virtual meeting format. The decision to move to a virtual meeting was done in order to protect the health and safety of meeting participants during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The meeting will take place on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern time. The live webcast will be available under the Events tab on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.xxiicentury.com and will be archived for at least 90 days.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2020 will be able to participate in, vote, and submit questions during the virtual meeting. To vote in the virtual meeting, a stockholder must enter the control number found on the stockholder’s proxy card, voting instruction form or notice the stockholder previously received.

Mei Kuo 22nd Century Group, Inc. (716) 300-1221 mkuo@xxiicentury.com John Mills ICR (646) 277-1254 john.mills@icrinc.com Deirdre Thomson ICR (646) 277-1283 deirdre.thomson@icrinc.com