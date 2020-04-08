TORONTO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the “Company’s”) Board of Directors is pleased to provide an update on its Buckreef Project following the press release of March 17, 2020 that announced the results of the 2019 drilling campaign which more than doubled the estimated Mineral Resource in the Measured + Indicated categories for the Buckreef Shear Zone to 2.3 million contained ounces of gold.
Drilling continues in the Company’s Phase III (Ultra-deep) program that was announced on February 26, 2020.
The Company is today announcing the following additional updates on the Buckreef Project:
States Mr. James E. Sinclair, Executive Chairman of the Company, “Following the announcement of a doubling of our highest quality resources we are now well placed to complete our oxide ore project and then proceed to Final Feasibility study as evidenced by today’s updates.” Mr. Sinclair goes on to state that “we still have several drills on the property as our testing of the ultra-deep potential and the possible extension of the Buckreef Shear Zone continues.”
Qualified Person
The Company’s Qualified Person, Mr. Peter Zizhou, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Mr. Zizhou has a Master of Science (Exploration Geology) degree from the University of Zimbabwe (2000) and is a registered professional natural scientist with SACNASP (Reg. No. 400028/08).
Respectfully Submitted,
“James E. Sinclair”
James E. Sinclair
Executive Chairman
For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, via email at m.martin@tangoldcorp.com, direct line 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com.
