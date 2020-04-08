Canvys, PMG and CT Tube Revenues Grow Versus Q3 FY19
Q3 FY20 Highlights
LAFOX, Ill., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 29, 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.
Third Quarter Results
Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 2.0% to $38.2 million compared to net sales of $39.0 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Canvys sales increased by $0.3 million or 3.5% due to higher demand in its North American market. Sales of semiconductor wafer fab equipment specialty products also increased from last year’s third quarter. Although PMT sales benefited from higher sales of power conversion and RF and microwave components, overall sales for PMT decreased $0.7 million or 2.5%. This was primarily due to economic softness in the power grid tube market and lower sales in China due to the coronavirus. We experienced delays in shipments to customers in China during mandatory shelter in place orders as well as delayed receipt of goods originating in China and destined for other locations. Richardson Healthcare sales decreased $0.2 million or 11.9% as a result of lower sales of equipment in Latin America and non-core diagnostic imaging parts, partially offset by higher sales of our ALTA750™ CT tube.
Gross margin increased to $12.7 million, or 33.1% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $12.3 million, or 31.5% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Margin increased as a percent of net sales primarily due to a favorable product mix and improved manufacturing efficiencies in both PMT and Richardson Healthcare.
Operating expenses were $12.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $13.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower severance, legal and professional services expenses, partially offset by higher research and development expenses for Richardson Healthcare as we invest in additional CT x-ray tube types.
As a result, the Company reported an operating income of $11,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to an operating loss of $0.8 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Other income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, compared to other income of less than $0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
The income tax provision of $0.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes, which was lower than the prior year’s third quarter provision and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.
Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
“Despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus, we are pleased to see continued growth in Canvys and the power and microwave technologies group. We also saw an increase in ALTA750™ CT tube sales,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Given the fluid situation in the global economy, we will continue to protect our cash and closely manage operating expenses and cash flow in line with economic conditions. Currently, our manufacturing and distribution operations in LaFox, Illinois and our display operations in Marlborough, Massachusetts are considered ‘Essential Businesses’ under the states’ Shelter in Place directives. As such, we continue to operate while respecting guidelines for social distancing,” he concluded.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY – NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2020
CASH DIVIDEND AND POSITION
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 27, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of May 6, 2020.
Cash and investments at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $43.9 million compared to $46.1 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $49.4 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company spent $0.4 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to our IT System, Facilities and LaFox manufacturing business versus $1.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
On Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal year 2020 results. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.
Participant Instructions
To listen to the call, please dial (USA) (866) 800-8648 or (International) (617) 614-2702 and enter passcode 95925021 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. CDT on April 10, 2020, for seven days. The telephone numbers for the replay are (USA) (888) 286-8010 and (International) (617) 801-6888; passcode 69273455.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business which are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 5, 2019 and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.
Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.
|Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|Audited
|February 29, 2020
|June 1, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|30,875
|$
|42,019
|Accounts receivable, less allowance of $194 and $339, respectively
|23,074
|24,296
|Inventories, net
|56,677
|53,232
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,910
|3,067
|Investments - current
|13,000
|8,000
|Total current assets
|126,536
|130,614
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|17,999
|19,111
|Intangible assets, net
|2,572
|2,763
|Lease ROU asset
|3,727
|—
|Non-current deferred income taxes
|574
|529
|Total non-current assets
|24,872
|22,403
|Total assets
|$
|151,408
|$
|153,017
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|14,675
|$
|16,943
|Accrued liabilities
|11,002
|11,273
|Lease liability current
|1,566
|—
|Total current liabilities
|27,243
|28,216
|Non-current liabilities:
|Non-current deferred income tax liabilities
|314
|212
|Lease liability non-current
|2,204
|—
|Other non-current liabilities
|742
|832
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,260
|1,044
|Total liabilities
|30,503
|29,260
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 11,038 shares at
February 29, 2020 and 10,957 shares at June 1, 2019
|552
|547
|Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding
2,097 shares at February 29, 2020 and June 1, 2019
|105
|105
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in-capital
|61,593
|61,012
|Common stock in treasury, at cost, no shares at February 29, 2020 and
June 1, 2019
|—
|—
|Retained earnings
|56,819
|59,703
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,836
|2,390
|Total stockholders’ equity
|120,905
|123,757
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|151,408
|$
|153,017
|Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 29,
2020
|March 2,
2019
|February 29,
2020
|March 2,
2019
|Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|Net sales
|$
|38,249
|$
|39,018
|$
|118,536
|$
|124,489
|Cost of sales
|25,579
|26,719
|80,235
|85,266
|Gross profit
|12,670
|12,299
|38,301
|39,223
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|12,659
|13,097
|38,667
|39,621
|Loss on disposal of assets
|—
|—
|1
|—
|Operating income (loss)
|11
|(798
|)
|(367
|)
|(398
|)
|Other expense (income):
|Investment/interest income
|(97
|)
|(155
|)
|(340
|)
|(402
|)
|Foreign exchange loss
|28
|130
|117
|205
|Other, net
|(8
|)
|—
|(24
|)
|(4
|)
|Total other income
|(77
|)
|(25
|)
|(247
|)
|(201
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|88
|(773
|)
|(120
|)
|(197
|)
|Income tax provision
|181
|305
|438
|754
|Net loss
|(93
|)
|(1,078
|)
|(558
|)
|(951
|)
|Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax
|(60
|)
|541
|(554
|)
|(1,240
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(153
|)
|$
|(537
|)
|$
|(1,112
|)
|$
|(2,191
|)
|Net loss per share
|Common shares - Basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Class B common shares - Basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Common shares - Diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Class B common shares - Diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Common shares – Basic
|11,038
|10,953
|11,022
|10,911
|Class B common shares – Basic
|2,097
|2,097
|2,097
|2,108
|Common shares – Diluted
|11,038
|10,953
|11,022
|10,911
|Class B common shares – Diluted
|2,097
|2,097
|2,097
|2,108
|Dividends per common share
|$
|0.060
|$
|0.060
|$
|0.180
|$
|0.180
|Dividends per Class B common share
|$
|0.054
|$
|0.054
|$
|0.162
|$
|0.162
|Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 29,
2020
|March 2,
2019
|February 29,
2020
|March 2,
2019
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(93
|)
|$
|(1,078
|)
|$
|(558
|)
|$
|(951
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|856
|794
|2,514
|2,350
|Inventory provisions
|221
|203
|502
|568
|Loss on disposal of assets
|—
|—
|1
|—
|Share-based compensation expense
|157
|176
|527
|571
|Deferred income taxes
|76
|113
|51
|268
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(760
|)
|(478
|)
|1,066
|(576
|)
|Inventories
|(754
|)
|(1,484
|)
|(4,173
|)
|(3,315
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(56
|)
|614
|146
|332
|Accounts payable
|(726
|)
|(1,561
|)
|(2,091
|)
|(5,442
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|152
|309
|(238
|)
|880
|Other
|2
|(86
|)
|(107
|)
|88
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(925
|)
|(2,478
|)
|(2,360
|)
|(5,227
|)
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(430
|)
|(974
|)
|(1,244
|)
|(3,166
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of investments
|—
|2,300
|8,000
|2,300
|Purchases of investments
|—
|(12,500
|)
|(13,000
|)
|(17,800
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(430
|)
|(11,174
|)
|(6,244
|)
|(18,666
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|—
|16
|59
|219
|Cash dividends paid
|(776
|)
|(771
|)
|(2,326
|)
|(2,305
|)
|Payment of financing lease principal
|(46
|)
|—
|(121
|)
|—
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(822
|)
|(755
|)
|(2,388
|)
|(2,086
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(2
|)
|417
|(152
|)
|(617
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,179
|)
|(13,990
|)
|(11,144
|)
|(26,596
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|33,054
|47,859
|42,019
|60,465
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|30,875
|$
|33,869
|$
|30,875
|$
|33,869
|Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2019
($ in thousands)
|By Strategic Business Unit:
|Net Sales
|Q3 FY 2020
|Q3 FY 2019
|% Change
|PMT
|$
|28,988
|$
|29,725
|-2.5
|%
|Canvys
|7,200
|6,954
|3.5
|%
|Healthcare
|2,061
|2,339
|-11.9
|%
|Total
|$
|38,249
|$
|39,018
|-2.0
|%
|YTD FY 2020
|YTD FY 2019
|% Change
|PMT
|$
|89,158
|$
|96,822
|-7.9
|%
|Canvys
|22,333
|20,625
|8.3
|%
|Healthcare
|7,045
|7,042
|0.0
|%
|Total
|$
|118,536
|$
|124,489
|-4.8
|%
|Gross Profit
|Q3 FY 2020
|% of Net Sales
|Q3 FY 2019
|% of Net Sales
|PMT
|$
|9,519
|32.8
|%
|$
|9,406
|31.6
|%
|Canvys
|2,362
|32.8
|%
|2,281
|32.8
|%
|Healthcare
|789
|38.3
|%
|612
|26.2
|%
|Total
|$
|12,670
|33.1
|%
|$
|12,299
|31.5
|%
|YTD FY 2020
|% of Net Sales
|YTD FY 2019
|% of Net Sales
|PMT
|$
|28,547
|32.0
|%
|$
|30,520
|31.5
|%
|Canvys
|7,268
|32.5
|%
|6,726
|32.6
|%
|Healthcare
|2,486
|35.3
|%
|1,977
|28.1
|%
|Total
|$
|38,301
|32.3
|%
|$
|39,223
|31.5
|%
|For Details Contact:
|40W267 Keslinger Road
|Edward J. Richardson
|Robert J. Ben
|PO BOX 393
|Chairman and CEO
|EVP & CFO
|LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
|Phone: (630) 208-2205
|(630) 208-2203
|(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Lafox, Illinois, UNITED STATES
RELLlogoPMS300highres.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: