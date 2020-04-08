CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to provide the following updates.



Canacol Enters Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Canacol announced today that in connection with the Corporation’s previously announced normal course ‎issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 14,276,439 of its common shares (the “Shares”), it has entered into ‎an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for ‎the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when the Corporation may not ordinarily be permitted to ‎purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.‎

Pursuant to the ASPP, the designated broker may purchase up to 13,914,716 Shares until the expiry of the NCIB ‎on December 11, 2020. Such purchases will be determined by the broker at its sole discretion based on ‎the purchasing parameters set out by the Corporation in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock ‎Exchange (the “TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-‎cleared by the TSX and will be effective as of April 7, 2020. The ASPP will terminate on the earlier of ‎the date on which: (i) the NCIB expires; (ii) the maximum number of Shares have been purchased under ‎the ASPP; and (iii) the Corporation terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.‎

Outside of the ASPP, Shares may continue to be purchased under the NCIB based on management’s ‎discretion, in compliance with the rules of the TSX and applicable securities laws. The NCIB commenced ‎on December 10, 2019 and expires on December 11, 2020. The Corporation expects to renew the NCIB ‎upon expiry. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in the number of Shares available for ‎purchase under the NCIB.‎

Dividend

The Corporation reminds its shareholders of its March 19, 2020 press release in which that it declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all shareholders is March 30, 2020. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Canacol is an exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

