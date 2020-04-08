CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



“In 2019, we finished the year with a positive million dollars in EBITDA and annual revenues that exceeded $21 million dollars. It was a very encouraging year where we earned nearly fifty percent of our revenues in recurring Software as a Service revenues,” said CEO Thomas R. Schmutz. “Our challenge now is to protect our cash and weather this incredibly challenging COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Revenues and Other Income increased 6.1% to $4,281,612 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This included: SaaS revenue of $2,711,228, an increase of 19.9% from the fourth quarter of 2018; Hardware revenue of $657,577, a decrease of 55.1% from the fourth quarter of 2018; Licensing revenue of $772,466, an increase of 209.2% from the fourth quarter of 2018; and Technical Services of $140,341, an increase of 140.7% from the fourth quarter of 2018.



Gross margin was 62.7% of revenue compared to 56.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Operating expenses increased 4.1% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Distribution expenses decreased by 4%, Administration expenses decreased by 4.7%, and Research and Development and certification engineering expenses increased by 39.5%.



Negative EBITDA 1 totaled $711,486 in the quarter compared to an EBITDA gain of $53,845 in the same quarter of 2018.



totaled $711,486 in the quarter compared to an EBITDA gain of $53,845 in the same quarter of 2018. Net loss was $1,212,971, compared to a net income in Q4 2018 of $217,954.

Full-Year 2019 Results

Revenue for the full year was $21,171,159, representing an increase of 55.8% compared to full-year 2018 revenue of $13,590,516. This included: SaaS revenue of $10,246,685, an 85.3% increase year-over-year; Hardware revenue of $6,651,673, a 20.1% increase year-over-year; Licensing revenue of $3,241,285, a 43.1% increase year-over-year; and Technical Services of $1,031,516, a 297.1% increase over 2018.



Gross Margin increased 52.8% from the prior year to $12,326,802.



Operating expenses increased 37.1% year-over-year to $16,279,202. This included a 38.4% increase in Distribution expenses, a 29.6% increase in Administration expenses, and a 43.2% decrease in Research & Development expenses.



EBITDA gain was $1,015,591 in 2019, which compares to an EBITDA loss of $1,787,930 for the full-year 2018.



Net loss for the year decreased 62.0% to $746,635 from a net loss $1,966,748 in 2018.

FLYHT’s balance sheet ended the year with:

Cash and short-term investments of $4,127,648 at the end of 2019, an increase from the 2018 and Q3 2019 ending balances of $2,406,769 and $2,040,638, respectively;



Trade and Other Receivables increased 44.7% year-over-year; and



Contract liabilities decreased 56.8% year-over-year, as subsidy amounts received from Panasonic Avionics Corporation in 2018 were recognized as Other Income in Q1 2019.

FLYHT’s 2019 Annual Report, which contains more detailed information including the CEO’s Message, Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements, has been posted to the Company’s website and can be accessed at http://flyht.com/financial-reports/ . The MD&A and Financial Statements have also been filed with SEDAR and will be accessible at www.sedar.com .

FLYHT will host a live conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 7 am MDT (9 am EDT, 6 am PDT). The conference call will include a brief presentation about FLYHT’s fourth quarter and full year financial results followed by a question and answer period with management.

To access the conference call by phone within Canada and the U.S.A., the toll-free number is 1-800-319-4610. Outside Canada and the U.S.A., dial 1-604-638-5340. (Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time).

Management will accept questions by telephone and e-mail. Individuals wishing to ask a question during the call, can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed in advance or during the conference call to investors@flyht.com .

An archive of the conference call will be posted on the Presentations and Webcasts section of FLYHT’s website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Alana Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

403-291-7437

aforbes@flyht.com Investor Relations:

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

Deborah Honig

647-203-8793

deborah@adcap.ca

Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp

www.facebook.com/flyht

www.slideshare.net/flyhtcorp

www.youtube.com/flyhtcorp

www.flyht.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 EBITDA: defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization (a non-GAAP financial measure).