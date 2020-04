9 April 2020

MARCH 2020 TRAFFIC

Group passenger activity: number of passengers -56.6%, traffic -50.6%, load factor

-20.5pts









Please note that in view of the strong capacity reductions due to COVID-19 the Group will suspend monthly traffic releases until further notice

Traffic highlights

Passenger network activity (Air France and KLM) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Long-haul - 32.6% - 48.8% 66.7% - 21.0 North America - 29.4% - 48.9% 64.5% - 24.5 Latin America - 25.8% - 37.8% 73.0% - 14.1 Asia - 48.4% - 65.7% 59.5% - 30.0 Africa / Middle East - 28.3% - 40.0% 67.3% - 13.1 Caribbean / Indian Ocean - 21.8% - 38.3% 71.3% - 19.1 Short and Medium-haul - 43.9% - 60.9% 58.8% - 25.5 Total - 34.8% - 51.0% 65.4% - 21.6

3.1 million passengers, -56.9%

March 2020 traffic figures are strongly impacted by COVID-19, reflecting progressive extension of capacity reductions due to the global expansion of the virus Special flights have been operated by Air France, KLM and Transavia to repatriate citizens to their home countries, in close cooperation with the Governments of France and the Netherlands For April and May 2020 the Group foresees over 90% of planned capacity to be suspended as a consequence of the globally imposed travel restrictions to counter the spread of the COVID-19. Air France and KLM aim to continue serving key city pairs by a skeleton operation from their respective hubs Beyond May 2020 the Group is currently unable to provide insight due to the high level of uncertainty over the duration of the crisis and continuously monitors the situation and accordingly evaluates if additional network adjustments are required



Transavia activity Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total - 43.3% - 46.3% 89.3% - 4.9

40.5 million passengers, -54.6%

Total group passenger activity (Air France, KLM and Transavia) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total - 35.5% - 50.6% 67.1% - 20.5

43.6 million passengers, -56.6%

Cargo activity Capacity

(ATK, %ch.) Traffic

(RTK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total - 27.8% - 28.8% 61.5% - 0.8

STATISTICS

Passenger network activity*

March Year to date Total Passenger network* 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,065 7,113 (56.9%) 15,762 19,747 (20.2%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 10,344 21,124 (51.0%) 49,848 60,221 (17.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 15,827 24,282 (34.8%) 62,403 69,760 (10.5%) Load factor (%) 65.4% 87.0% (21.6) 79.9% 86.3% (6.4) Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,166 2,269 (48.6%) 5,514 6,521 (15.5%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 8,796 17,169 (48.8%) 41,486 49,480 (16.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 13,195 19,590 (32.6%) 51,237 56,598 (9.5%) Load factor (%) 66.7% 87.6% (21.0) 81.0% 87.4% (6.5) North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 324 641 (49.5%) 1,480 1,682 (12.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,329 4,555 (48.9%) 10,579 12,005 (11.9%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,608 5,114 (29.4%) 13,313 13,941 (4.5%) Load factor (%) 64.5% 89.1% (24.5) 79.5% 86.1% (6.6) Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 189 304 (37.7%) 830 921 (9.8%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,797 2,889 (37.8%) 7,819 8,705 (10.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,462 3,318 (25.8%) 9,299 9,722 (4.3%) Load factor (%) 73.0% 87.1% (14.1) 84.1% 89.5% (5.5) Asia / Pacific Passengers carried (‘000s) 185 541 (65.8%) 1,113 1,569 (29.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,611 4,698 (65.7%) 9,622 13,629 (29.4%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,707 5,247 (48.4%) 12,124 15,178 (20.1%) Load factor (%) 59.5% 89.5% (30.0) 79.4% 89.8% (10.4) Africa / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 258 444 (41.8%) 1,188 1,330 (10.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,520 2,532 (40.0%) 6,881 7,610 (9.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,259 3,151 (28.3%) 8,663 9,376 (7.6%) Load factor (%) 67.3% 80.4% (13.1) 79.4% 81.2% (1.7) Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 210 339 (38.2%) 902 1,020 (11.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,539 2,495 (38.3%) 6,586 7,530 (12.5%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,158 2,760 (21.8%) 7,838 8,380 (6.5%) Load factor (%) 71.3% 90.4% (19.1) 84.0% 89.9% (5.8) Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,899 4,844 (60.8%) 10,248 13,226 (22.5%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,548 3,954 (60.9%) 8,362 10,741 (22.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,632 4,692 (43.9%) 11,166 13,163 (15.2%) Load factor (%) 58.8% 84.3% (25.5) 74.9% 81.6% (6.7)

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

March Year to date Transavia 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 532 1,172 (54.6%) 2,349 2,929 (19.8%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,130 2,105 (46.3%) 4,456 5,368 (17.0%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,266 2,234 (43.3%) 4,892 5,826 (16.0%) Load factor (%) 89.3% 94.2% (4.9) 91.1% 92.1% (1.1)

Total group passenger activity**

March Year to date Total group** 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,597 8,285 (56.6%) 18,111 22,675 (20.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 11,474 23,228 (50.6%) 54,304 65,590 (17.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 17,093 26,516 (35.5%) 67,295 75,586 (11.0%) Load factor (%) 67.1% 87.6% (20.5) 80.7% 86.8% (6.1)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

March Year to date Total Group 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 532 747 (28.8%) 1,832 2,047 (10.5%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 866 1,201 (27.8%) 3,191 3,463 (7.8%) Load factor (%) 61.5% 62.3% (0.8) 57.4% 59.1% (1.7)





Air France activity

March Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,795 4,352 (58.8%) 9,486 12,008 (21.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,931 12,492 (52.5%) 29,195 35,350 (17.4%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 9,084 14,426 (37.0%) 36,683 41,364 (11.3%) Load factor (%) 65.3% 86.6% (21.3) 79.6% 85.5% (5.9)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 686 1,364 (49.7%) 3,281 3,888 (15.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,034 10,086 (50.1%) 24,171 28,834 (16.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,577 11,527 (34.3%) 29,921 33,237 (10.0%) Load factor (%) 66.4% 87.5% (21.1) 80.8% 86.8% (6.0)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,109 2,988 (62.9%) 6,205 8,119 (23.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 898 2,407 (62.7%) 5,024 6,516 (22.9%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,507 2,899 (48.0%) 6,763 8,127 (16.8%) Load factor (%) 59.6% 83.0% (23.4) 74.3% 80.2% (5.9)





March Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 230 346 (33.5%) 815 919 (11.3%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 417 605 (31.1%) 1,620 1,736 (6.7%) Load factor (%) 55.2% 57.2% (2.0) 50.3% 52.9% (2.6)

KLM activity

March Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,271 2,761 (54.0%) 6,276 7,739 (18.9%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,413 8,631 (48.9%) 20,654 24,871 (17.0%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,744 9,857 (31.6%) 25,720 28,396 (9.4%) Load factor (%) 65.4% 87.6% (22.1) 80.3% 87.6% (7.3)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 480 905 (46.9%) 2,232 2,633 (15.2%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,762 7,084 (46.9%) 17,315 20,646 (16.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,618 8,063 (30.3%) 21,316 23,361 (8.8%) Load factor (%) 67.0% 87.9% (20.9) 81.2% 88.4% (7.2)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 790 1,856 (57.4%) 4,043 5,107 (20.8%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 650 1,548 (58.0%) 3,339 4,225 (21.0%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,125 1,793 (37.3%) 4,404 5,036 (12.5%) Load factor (%) 57.8% 86.3% (28.5) 75.8% 83.9% (8.1)





March Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 302 401 (24.7%) 1,017 1,128 (9.8%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 449 595 (24.5%) 1,571 1,726 (9.0%) Load factor (%) 67.3% 67.4% (0.2) 64.8% 65.3% (0.6)

