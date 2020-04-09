AB Vilkyškių pieninė announces that due to the protracted audit work, the approved audit reports together with the annual consolidated financial set as planned on 9 th of April 2020 will not be published. This postponement is conditioned to protracted audit work due to a quarantine.

We also inform that we plan to publish the audited set of consolidated reports with the auditor's report and the draft resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders on profit (loss) distribution for year 2019 no later than on 22 nd of April, and the audited annual reports will be approved by the decision of the general meeting of shareholders of the company as planned on 30 th of April.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102