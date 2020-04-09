Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

9 April 2020

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proposed Resolution to Purchase Own Shares

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, provides notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and announces a proposed resolution to allow the Company to purchase its own shares.

Notice of AGM

Kenmare’s AGM will be held at the Company’s head office (4th Floor, Styne House, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland) at 11:30am on 13 May 2020.

While the Company expects the AGM to proceed on 13 May 2020, the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and others who would ordinarily attend the AGM is of paramount concern. Kenmare is obliged to comply with the emergency measures introduced by the Irish Government on 27 March 2020, which require people to stay at home and restrict public gatherings to limit the impact and spread of COVID-19.

As a result, if these emergency measures remain in force on 13 May, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM in person. In order to comply with relevant legal requirements, this year's AGM will be convened with the minimum necessary quorum of three shareholders (which will be facilitated by Kenmare).

The Company encourages shareholders who wish to submit questions at the AGM to do so in advance by emailing agm@kenmareresources.com by 11:30am Irish time on 11 May 2020.

Shareholders on this occasion can cast their votes in respect of the business of the AGM by submitting proxy forms appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. Further details on how to submit a proxy form are included with the Notice of AGM.

The Notice of AGM and related voting forms are available on the Company's website, in addition to the Annual Report 2019 as previously announced, at:

www.kenmareresources.com/investors/shareholder-information/meetings-and-voting

Copies of the documents have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will therefore shortly be available for inspection at:

https://direct.euronext.com/Announcements/View-Announcements/OAM-Filing/

and

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proposed resolution

Pursuant to Listing Rule 12.4.4, Kenmare announces that, for the first time and in the interests of flexibility, the Company is seeking a general authorisation to make market purchases of up to 10% of its own shares. The Board has no current intention to exercise this authority, which would only be exercised if market conditions make it advantageous to do so and if the Directors were to consider that such purchases would be in the best interests of shareholders.

The Annual Report 2019 and Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders in the coming days. Shareholders are advised to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates regarding the AGM.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton

Investor Relations

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: + 353 87 943 0367 / + 353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)

Joe Heron

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.