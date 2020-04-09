Kinepolis Group publishes 2019 annual report

Regulatory release

9 April 2020, 8 a.m.

Kinepolis Group presents its 2019 annual report, which provides a detailed overview of the latest results and activities of the company.

The annual report consists of three parts, that can be downloaded together or separately:

Part I: Company report

Part II: Sustainability report

Part III: Financial report

Link to the 2019 annual report.

The Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on Wednesday 13 May 2020 at 10 a.m. at the registered offices of Kinepolis Group NV (Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels).

Considering the exceptional circumstances concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors urgently requests the shareholders to respect the applicable government policies at the date of the meetings and, if still applicable in their current or similar form, to avoid physical attendance to these meetings and to provide the necessary proxies in accordance with the model made available by the Company. In case of new developments, the Company will communicate on this matter by means of a press release.

Link to the reports, convening notices, proxies and other documents relating to the GM and EGM.

