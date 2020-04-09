ASPO Plc

Stock Exchange Release

April 9, 2020 9:25 am





Aspo Plc withdraws its financial guidance for 2020

Aspo Plc withdraws its financial guidance for 2020. Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the company estimates that it is not yet possible to make reasonable estimates and provide financial guidance based on them.

Aspo’s previous guidance for 2020, given in connection with the financial statements release on February 13, 2020, was: Aspo’s operating profit in 2020 will be higher than in 2019 (EUR 21.1 million).

Aspo will today publish preliminary information on its first quarter 2020 results in a separate stock exchange release and will publish its interim report in accordance with the previously announced schedule on May 5, 2020.

Aspo's businesses have so far suffered relatively little from the weakened market situation caused by the coronavirus, but during the second quarter the company estimates that the market situation will deteriorate in all its business segments. Restrictions on movement and work enforced by various countries reduce the demand for products and transport services, hamper Telko's and Leipurin’s sales operations and slow down the movement of ESL Shipping's vessels, especially in ports. The pace of the market recovery and its timing after the coronavirus pandemic is difficult to predict, so the market outlook for the second half of 2020 cannot be estimated either.



ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Aki Ojanen, CEO

tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com



