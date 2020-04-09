We hereby announce the audited annual information and the confirmation of responsible persons together with Audit Committee report of INVL Baltic Real Estate for the year 2019.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
Attachments
INVL Baltic Real Estate
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
