The General Shareholders meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate held on 9th April 2020 decided to approve the proposed dividend allocation of EUR 1.55 per share for the year 2019 (the total amount of dividends allocation amounts to EUR 20.383 million).



The Company notes that dividends will be paid out and dividend payment procedure for 2019 published within one month of the General Shareholders Meeting that approved the decision to allocate the dividends. Persons, who will be shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate at the end of 24th April 2020, the tenth day after the General Shareholders Meeting to approve the resolution to allocate part of company’s profit for the payment of dividends, are entitled to receive dividends.

The ex-date is 23rd April 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares of INVL Baltic Real Estate, ISIN code LT0000127151, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

Also, the shareholders of the Company during the General Shareholders meeting approved new version of Dividend payment policy, stating EUR 0.09 EUR per share for dividend allocation.

The General Shareholders meeting of the Company approved the amendments of the Articles of Association of the Company as well as approved the new wording of the Articles of Association. The Articles of Association would be amended after approval of the Bank of Lithuania would be received. Also, considering the aim to improve the Company's activities and optimize the Company's operating costs, the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company decided to change of the Company's depository service provider from AB SEB bankas to AB Šiaulių bankas and approved the new wording of the depository service agreement. The change of depository service provider would be possible after approval of the Bank of Lithuania to change the depository service provider and the new wording depository service agreement would be received.

Taking into account that the General Shareholders meeting decided to change Company’s incorporation documents and depository services provider, in order to ensure compliance with legal requirements, the Company will provide an opportunity for shareholders who have not approved at least one of the above-mentioned resolutions and who have not participated in the shareholders' meeting to submit the Company's shares for share buy-back procedure. It should be noted that the start of the share buy-back of the Company will be announced separately - after the decision of UAB INVL Asset Management, the Company's management company.

