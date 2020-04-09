Press release

McPhy equips two projects in zero-emission mobility

McPhy has been chosen to equip, by the end of the year, the “mobility” component of a zero-carbon hydrogen ecosystem in the Centre-Val de Loire region in France, a large-scale project dedicated to the energy transition

Conclusive first test phase on a station recently installed by McPhy in the Grand Ouest region in France enabling the regional hydrogen infrastructure to be densified

These two projects confirm the relevance of the technological positioning of the McFilling “starter kit”, enabling regional hydrogen mobility to be initiated under the best performance and competitive cost conditions

With 25 stations in reference1, McPhy confirms its leadership in the field of zero-emission mobility

La Motte-Fanjas (France), April 9, 2020 – 8:45 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, today announces that it has been chosen to equip two projects in the field of zero-emission mobility.

A genuine driver of economic development and a source of sustainable growth, the objective of the first project2 is to convert surplus renewable electricity (wind and solar) into green gas. The resulting zero-carbon hydrogen will partly replace networks fossil gas but also meet clean mobility requirements thanks to the dedicated McFilling 20-350 by McPhy refueling station that will be installed there at the end of the year.

Located in the Grand Ouest region, the aim of the second project3 is to refuel light vehicles (350 bar and partial refueling of 700 bar vehicles), but also heavy-duty vehicles for transporting people. The McPhy station was installed in mid-March 2020 and a first test phase has been successfully carried out.

Laurent Carme, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, states: “We are delighted to have been chosen to be involved in two projects aiming to roll-out zero-emission mobility. These commercial successes confirm the relevance of our McFilling “starter kit” that is attracting clients thanks to its competitive price and its performances. This is an equipment that we have specifically scaled to rapidly and efficiently initiate a regional hydrogen project, before helping them deploy larger capacity stations that will meet future growth in their hydrogen needs. In the longer term, our ambition is to continue implementing genuine zero-carbon ecosystems, connected to renewable energy sources, producing zero-carbon hydrogen for value-creating mobility, industrial or energy applications.”

McPhy: a key partner in the roll-out of zero-emission mobility solutions

Making it possible to densify the hydrogen infrastructure, McPhy’s McFilling 20-350 station has numerous advantages. It is a robust technology that has demonstrated a very high availability rate. Its compact design and modularity allow it to evolve so as to support any other phase of a project.

The new generation of “starter kit”, selected for the two previously-mentioned projects, has an infrared connector that makes it possible to offer a refueling solution to vehicles with 350 bar pressure and a partial refueling solution (approximately 60%) to vehicles requiring a 700 bar refueling pressure.

McPhy’s “starter kit” model is a tried-and-tested technology that has already been chosen to equip numerous projects, notably for the cities of Paris and Rouen and as part of the “EAS-HyMob” project in Normandy.

Zero-emission hydrogen mobility at the heart of the energy transition

Hydrogen is a clean alternative fuel that significantly reduces the transport sector’s pollution. Indeed, a key characteristic of hydrogen vehicles is that they do not emit any pollutants, just water vapor.

With their high degree of autonomy and rapid refueling time, these vehicles are attracting a growing number of communities, constructors, fleet managers, fueling station operators and logistics platform operators. They notably appreciate the perfect combination of ease of use, continuity of service and contribution to the fight against air pollution.

In this context, with 25 stations in reference4, McPhy is establishing itself as a key partner in the roll-out of zero-emission mobility solutions.

Upcoming events

Annual General Meeting, on May 20, 2020

Publication of 2020 first-half results, on July 28, 2020 (after market)

About McPhy

In the framework of the energy transition, and as a leading supplier of hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy contributes to the roll-out of zero-carbon hydrogen throughout the world.

Thanks to its wide range of products and services dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy markets, McPhy provides turnkey solutions to its clients adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, fuel cell electric car refueling or renewable energy surplus storage and valorization.

As a designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production units based in Europe (France, Italy, Germany).

The company’s international subsidiaries ensure a global sales coverage of McPhy’s innovative hydrogen solutions.

McPhy is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Segment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329; ticker: MCPHY).

1 Installed, being installed or under development references as of April 9, 2020.





2 The name of the client is confidential at this stage.





3 The name of the client is confidential at this stage.





4 Installed, being installed or under development references as of April 9, 2020.





