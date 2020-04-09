New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Atherectomy Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797934/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$640.1 Million by the year 2025, Directional Atherectomy Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Directional Atherectomy Devices will reach a market size of US$29.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$148.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Avinger, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biomerics, LLC

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C.R Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Minnetronix, Inc.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

Straub Medical AG

Terumo Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Atherectomy

Popular Atherectomy Devices Currently Available in the Market

Atherectomy Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth

Growing Incidence of Peripheral Arterial Disease to Bolster the

Atherectomy Devices Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Atherectomy Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Atherectomy for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

Atherectomy in Cardiovascular Application

Directional Atherectomy Devices - Accounting for the Largest

Share of the Market

Orbital Atherectomy - An Important Technology for the Treatment

of Peripheral Arterial Disease

Orbital Atherectomy and Rotational Atherectomy Prove Highly

Effective in Calcified Coronary Artery Lesions

Laser Atherectomy Devices

Rotational Atherectomy Devices to Witness Steady Growth





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



New Product Development/Innovations to Bolster Market Expansion





