VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), a leading digital people management platform, announced today that it will provide its HR and payroll solutions free of charge to Canadian businesses for the rest of the year to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Businesses can sign up for Rise’s bundled HR and payroll solutions free of charge until the pandemic subsides. Businesses must now adapt to the new reality of managing employees that are working from home and Rise offers solutions that provide employers with access to essential people management tools to help them maintain employee engagement and productivity.

The Rise platform includes powerful tools that enable a decentralized workforce by helping employers to facilitate two-way feedback, manage performance reviews, simplify time off management and automate payroll online without the need for printing and distributing paper cheques. The platform provides access to the Rise mobile app that enables employees and managers to stay connected and manage time-off requests. Rise will also be offering new tools to help employers track and process job applications and onboard new employees while working remotely.

To minimize the impact of recent closures and layoffs due to the pandemic, Rise is offering a fast path to implementation for businesses that are migrating from other major payroll providers, allowing them to immediately increase their savings and contain costs. In addition, Rise has recently taken swift action to automate the Temporary Wage Subsidy for Employers within the Rise platform to reduce the stress on businesses needing federal funding to retain employees.

Earlier this week the company launched its free Benefits Essentials , an online benefits administration solution for Sun Life clients, to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

"As businesses across the country continue to struggle with the COVID-19 crisis, we want to do everything we can to help mitigate the impact of this pandemic,” said Faiz Abdulla, CEO of Rise People. “This is about businesses helping businesses, and now this is our opportunity to step up and help Canadian businesses pull through these difficult times and build a foundation for the future so that all of us come out stronger.”

Rise also recently launched a fundraising campaign for the Food Bank to fill the gap in donations during the crisis, calling on local businesses to donate their office kitchen food budget to those in need while their employees are working remotely.

Rise will continue to stay on top of the COVID-19 crisis and will share valuable resources and best practices with customers through social media, email and on risepeople.com to help them manage the complex issues they face during this time of change.

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions that is used by thousands of employers across Canada. Rise is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit www.risepeople.com and schedule a demo to see how Rise can give you more choice, convenience, and savings.

