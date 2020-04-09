In an interview on The Brian Buffini Show podcast, Shannon McGahn, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at the National Association of REALTORS®, shares the organization’s latest efforts to advocate for agents in Washington during COVID-19

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shannon McGahn, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at the National Association of REALTORS®, appeared on The Brian Buffini Show podcast to discuss what the organization has done and continues to do to support real estate agents across the United States during the coronavirus crisis. This episode is part of a special series real estate leader Brian Buffini developed to provide clarity for agents and consumers during COVID-19. He has also interviewed Dr. Lawrence Yun and Vince Malta of NAR, and government officials Dr. Ben Carson and Brian Montgomery.

This exclusive podcast interview with McGahn goes over NAR’s current efforts in Washington, which helped push the tax deadline back to July 15. The organization also influenced several pieces of the recent CARES Act, which provides loan assistance and more cash flow to independent contractors. As they prepare for the next round of legislation, McGahn wants agents to know, “It's our intention to continue working with lawmakers to ensure that, as we get out of the crisis and into recovery, that we can see that real estate plays a big picture there.”

Real estate industry influencer Brian Buffini encouraged agents worried about their current financial situation to look into the new government assistance. He also commended McGahn and the National Association of REALTORS® for all the work they have done to protect real estate agents, consumers and business owners during the pandemic: “We’re self-employed, and it’s just good to know we’re not all by ourselves.”

Before joining NAR, Shannon McGahn spent nearly 20 years working on Capitol Hill, most recently serving as the staff director for the House Financial Services Committee, and a counselor to the United States Treasury Secretary. She is the first woman to hold the position of Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at NAR, going to bat for their 1.4 million members in the arena of public policy.

In 2016, The Brian Buffini Show podcast launched, quickly reaching the no. 2 spot in the Apple Podcasts business category. The podcast brings Brian’s Irish wit, profound insights and well-known guests to professionals and consumers around the world. Quickly approaching 10 million downloads, the show’s record-breaking listenership has secured it as one of the top business podcasts in the world.

