New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Asphalt Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797931/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Polymeric Modifiers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$51 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymeric Modifiers will reach a market size of US$88.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$452.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema Group

ArrMaz Products LP

DowDuPont, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Ingevity

Kraton Corporation

Sasol Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797931/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Asphalt Additives to Register Rapid Growth

The Polymeric Modifiers Segment Account for Highest Growth

Road Construction and Paving to Contribute Leading Share in the

Market

Table: Worldwide Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector:

2016-2030

Global Competitor Market Shares

Asphalt Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increase in Spending for Infrastructure Investments, Especially

in Asia-Pacific Region to Bode Well for the Market

Global Infrastructure Spending (in Trillion USD): 2006-2025

Total Federal Spending (in Billion USD) for Asphalt Markets: 2018

Total Asphalt Pavement Produced in the US per Annum: 2009-2018

Recycled Asphalt to Drive Market Growth

Asphalt Recycling Numbers in the US

Reuse Statistics of Recycled Asphalt

Introduction of Innovative Products Bode Well for Market Growth

A Prelude into Supply and Demand Dynamics of Asphalt Additives

Total Demand for Asphalt in Million Tons

Total Asphalt Production (in Thousand Tons) in the US

Availability of Alternative Binders for Asphalt Pavements to

Slow Down Market Prospects





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Asphalt Additives Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Asphalt Additives Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Asphalt Additives Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polymeric Modifiers (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polymeric Modifiers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polymeric Modifiers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Anti-strip & Adhesion Promoters (Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Anti-strip & Adhesion Promoters (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Anti-strip & Adhesion Promoters (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Emulsifiers (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Emulsifiers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Emulsifiers (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Road Construction & Paving (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Road Construction & Paving (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Road Construction & Paving (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Roofing (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Roofing (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Roofing (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Asphalt Additives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Asphalt Additives Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Asphalt Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Asphalt Additives Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Asphalt Additives Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Asphalt Additives Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Asphalt Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Asphalt Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Asphalt Additives Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Asphalt Additives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Asphalt Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Asphalt

Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Asphalt Additives Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Asphalt Additives Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Asphalt Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Asphalt Additives Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Asphalt Additives Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Asphalt Additives in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Asphalt Additives Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Asphalt Additives Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Asphalt Additives Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Asphalt Additives Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Asphalt Additives Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Asphalt Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Asphalt Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asphalt Additives Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Asphalt Additives Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Asphalt Additives Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Asphalt Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Asphalt Additives Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Asphalt Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Asphalt Additives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Asphalt Additives Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Asphalt Additives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Asphalt Additives Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Asphalt Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Asphalt Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Asphalt Additives Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Asphalt Additives in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Asphalt Additives Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Asphalt Additives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Asphalt Additives Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Asphalt Additives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Asphalt Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Asphalt Additives Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Asphalt Additives Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Asphalt Additives Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asphalt Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Asphalt Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Asphalt Additives Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Asphalt Additives Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Asphalt Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Asphalt Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Asphalt Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Asphalt Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Asphalt Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asphalt Additives Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Asphalt Additives Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asphalt Additives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Asphalt Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Asphalt Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Asphalt Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Asphalt Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Asphalt Additives Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Asphalt Additives Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asphalt Additives Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Asphalt Additives Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asphalt Additives Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Asphalt Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Asphalt Additives Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Asphalt Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Asphalt Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asphalt Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Asphalt Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Asphalt Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Asphalt Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Asphalt Additives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Asphalt Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Asphalt Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Asphalt Additives Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Asphalt Additives Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Asphalt Additives Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Asphalt Additives Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Asphalt Additives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Asphalt Additives Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Asphalt Additives Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Asphalt Additives in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Asphalt Additives Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Asphalt Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Asphalt Additives Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Asphalt Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asphalt Additives Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Asphalt Additives Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Asphalt Additives Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Asphalt Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Asphalt Additives Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Asphalt Additives Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Asphalt Additives Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Asphalt Additives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Asphalt Additives Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asphalt Additives Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Asphalt Additives Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Asphalt Additives Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Asphalt Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Asphalt Additives Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Asphalt Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Asphalt Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Asphalt Additives Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Asphalt Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Asphalt Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Asphalt Additives Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asphalt Additives Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 172: The Middle East Asphalt Additives Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Asphalt Additives Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Asphalt Additives Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Asphalt Additives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 176: Asphalt Additives Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Asphalt

Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Asphalt Additives Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Asphalt Additives Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Asphalt Additives Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Asphalt Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Asphalt Additives Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Asphalt Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Asphalt Additives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Asphalt Additives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Asphalt Additives Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Asphalt Additives in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Asphalt Additives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Asphalt Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Asphalt Additives Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Asphalt Additives Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Asphalt Additives Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Asphalt Additives Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Asphalt Additives Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Asphalt Additives Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Asphalt Additives Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Asphalt Additives Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Asphalt Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Asphalt Additives Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Asphalt Additives Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asphalt Additives Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Asphalt Additives Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Asphalt Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Asphalt Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Asphalt Additives Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AKZO NOBEL NV

ARKEMA GROUP

ARRMAZ PRODUCTS

DOWDUPONT

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

INGEVITY

KRATON CORPORATION

SASOL

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797931/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001