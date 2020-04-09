New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OR Communication Market: Focus on Type of Operating Room, Type, End User, Regional Analysis, Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881511/?utm_source=GNW

Global OR Communication Market Forecast, 2019-2025



Global OR Communication Market projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global OR communication market generated $2,574.5 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The OR communication market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing burden of chronic diseases, increase in number of surgeries performed, growing geriatric population, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing awareness about the surgical options available.The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product launches, introduction of mobile based applications for enhancing the communication, and increasing merger and acquisitions among the industry players.



However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high prices for communication and integration solutions, and overwhelming number of technologies involved.



Expert Quote



"The continued push toward affordable healthcare is also modifying the medical device market. The need for effective communication in the OR has resulted in development of innovative devices and mobile based applications. The OR communication is resulting in better efficacy, lesser turnaround time, enhanced patient experience, and high throughput in the OR setup ultimately benefitting the hospital’s financial position"



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global OR Communication Market



The global OR communication market research provides a holistic view of global market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the devices used for communication inside the operating room. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on impact of OR communication on various end users, perception on the new product launches, competitive landscape, growth potential of each underlying sub-segments, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global OR communication market.



Market Segmentation



The global OR communication market (based on type) is further segmented as hardware OR communication and software OR communication.



The OR communication market (based on type of OR) is further segmented into hybrid OR, integrated OR, and digital OR.



The OR communication market (based on end user) is further segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.



Key Companies in the Global OR Communication Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global OR Communication market include Stryker Corporation, General Electric Company, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Cerner Corporation, Ascom, Arthrex Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Steris plc, Getinge AB, Vocera Communications, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Diversified, Barco NV, Brainlab AG, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eizo Corporation, and Richard Wolf GmbH, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

