Global Clinical Biomarkers Market, 2019-2029



Global clinical biomarkers market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. Global clinical biomarkers market generated $16.01 billion revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The growth in global clinical biomarkers market is anticipated to be driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in adoption of personalized medicine, growing focus on biomarker research and development programs and rising demand for non-invasive diagnosis.However, there are potential restraining factors hindering the growth of the market.



These factors include uncertain reimbursement policies pertaining to clinical biomarkers-based products, requirement of high capital investment, and issues related to clinical validity of biomarkers.



Expert Quote



“Efficient translation of MS-based biomarker discovery research into the development of routine clinical diagnostic assays is an important challenge in the field of personalized medicine.”



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Clinical Biomarkers Market



Global clinical biomarkers market research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including strategic developments and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the industrial and biological research. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global clinical biomarkers market.



Market Segmentation



Global clinical biomarkers market (on the basis of type) is segmented into diagnostic, prognostic and predictive biomarkers.



Global clinical biomarkers market (on the basis of clinical area) is segmented into cancer biomarkers, cardiac biomarkers, neurological biomarkers, infectious disease, immunological biomarkers, non-invasive prenatal testing and other clinical areas.



Global clinical biomarkers market (on the basis of technology) is segmented into real-time polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and other technologies.



Global clinical biomarkers market (on the basis of end user) is segmented into research and academic laboratories, diagnostic centers, biopharmaceutical and biotech companies and other end users.



Key companies in the Global Clinical Biomarkers Market



The report also comprises 15 detailed company profiles including several key players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Myriad Genetics, Hologic, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Enzo Biochem Inc., Centogene N.V., ALCEDIAG, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

