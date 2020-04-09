ProVen VCT plc (the "Company")

Correction Re Issue of Equity Announcement

8 April 2020

Please note that the announcement below replaces the issue of equity announcement released on 5 March 2020. The Company issued 5,305,006 Ordinary Shares (and not 5,308,351 Ordinary Shares as originally announced). As stated, the correct figure (for the issued share capital and the denominator for the purposes of the total voting rights of the Company) on publication of the announcement should have been 155,583,344 (and not 155,586,689 as originally announced). The stated average price for the shares allotted on 5 March 2020 is unaffected.

The Company confirms that no changes are needed to its "Issue of equity" announcement dated 3 April 2020.

ProVen VCT plc





Issue of equity





5 March 2020

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 March 2020 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 27 January 2020. 5,305,006 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 75.4p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 73.6p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 155,583,344 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

