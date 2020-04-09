Correction made in the announcement in the Latvian language only – corrected the date by which the completed powers of attorney and voting orders will be taken into account in the voting.

Joint stock company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ announces that the Regular Shareholders’ Meeting of shareholders on 24 April, 2020 will be held on the basis of the previously announced agenda. However, considering the emergency situation in the Republic of Latvia due to the Covid-19 pandemic as announced by the order No.103 ‘On declaration of the emergency situation’ of 12 March, 2020 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Latvia and to safeguard the shareholders and employees health condition as well as the public health in general, we kindly inform you that it is possible to participate at this meeting in a remote mode – by voting in writing before the meeting.

To resolve the issues of the agenda, we kindly ask the shareholders, who wish to vote in a remote mode, to authorize the Management Board of the joint stock company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ to vote about the issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting in compliance with the voting order, issued along with the power of attorney. Please complete both documents (the power of attorney and the voting order) and:

send signed with valid e-signature to the company's e-mail address: sigcmas@sigmas.lv ; or

; or send signed to the postal address of the company: Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’, ‘Kalnabeites’ 8, Siguldas pagasts, Siguldas novads, LV-2150, Latvia.

The voting will take into account all duly completed powers of attorney and voting orders received by the above listed means till 23 April, 2020.

Attached:

1. Form of the power of attorney to the voting order.

2. Form of the voting order.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ draft resolutions of the Regular Shareholders’ Meeting on 24 April, 2020

To approve the reports of the Company’s Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Annual Report for the Year 2019. To approve the Annual Report for the Year 2019. To leave the profit of the reporting year 50 343.35 EUR undistributed. To discharge the members of the Management Board, the members of the Supervisory Board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year 2019 and to resign from bringing claims against them. To elect certified auditor Natālija Zaiceva (certificate No. 138, ‘Orients Audit & Finance’ Ltd, license No. 28) as the auditor. To confirm the remuneration of 3600.00 EUR for the auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for the Year 2020, applicable to VAT under the effective legislation. To Approve the remuneration policy for members of the Management Board and the members of the Supervisory Board. To elect the Supervisory Board of five members for a three-year term and to approve the remuneration of 170.00 EUR per month to Chairman of the Supervisory Board and of 150.00 EUR per month to each member of the Supervisory Board:

Inita Bedrīte – has been working at JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ since 1987. Presently the deputy manager of the Production and Marketing Department, in 2007 elected chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Maija Beča – has been working at JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ since 2004. Presently the manager of the Milk Quality Control Laboratory, quality manager, in 2007 elected vice chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Baiba Mecauce – a veterinarian, elected to the Supervisory Board in 2017.

Maruta Niedrīte – the chief accountant of Kalsnavas komunālais uzņēmums Ltd., elected to the Supervisory Board in 2017.

Jānis Tūtāns – has been working at JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ since 1987. Presently the manager of the Transport and Supply Department.

To assign the performing of the functions of the audit committee to the Supervisory Board for a three-year term without additional remuneration.

The Management Board of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’

Valda Mālniece

Manager of the Financial and Accounting Department, member of the Management Board

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachments