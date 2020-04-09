Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Country (Thailand, India, Costa Rica, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, Taiwan, South Korea, Spain, Czech Republic), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical tourism market size is expected to reach USD 207.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 21.1%.
Medical tourism generates direct foreign exchange income and contributes to the overall development of any economy. It provides employment and business opportunities for residents. Moreover, it helps in the growth of associated businesses such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare devices, and tourism. Government support to maintain the general reputation and political stability of the host country is a key influencing factor that drives the market.
Government authorities are willing to invest in local enterprises to capitalize on the growth of the market. Such government bodies are authorizing projects that help in the overall development of infrastructure in the country such as the public transport system and water supply facilities to attract high-end travelers.
Medical tourism has led to a rise in state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in developing countries to attract foreign nationals, resulting in fast growth of healthcare infrastructure in such countries. Moreover, healthcare providers now offer comprehensive tourism packages that include services ranging from ticket booking to hotel stay and healthcare insurance.
