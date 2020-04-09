Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Country (Thailand, India, Costa Rica, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, Taiwan, South Korea, Spain, Czech Republic), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical tourism market size is expected to reach USD 207.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 21.1%.



Medical tourism generates direct foreign exchange income and contributes to the overall development of any economy. It provides employment and business opportunities for residents. Moreover, it helps in the growth of associated businesses such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare devices, and tourism. Government support to maintain the general reputation and political stability of the host country is a key influencing factor that drives the market.



Government authorities are willing to invest in local enterprises to capitalize on the growth of the market. Such government bodies are authorizing projects that help in the overall development of infrastructure in the country such as the public transport system and water supply facilities to attract high-end travelers.



Medical tourism has led to a rise in state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in developing countries to attract foreign nationals, resulting in fast growth of healthcare infrastructure in such countries. Moreover, healthcare providers now offer comprehensive tourism packages that include services ranging from ticket booking to hotel stay and healthcare insurance.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Thailand dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019 pertaining to the huge difference in treatment cost in comparison to developed countries. Around 2.8 million people visited Thailand to seek medical care in 2018 owing to low cost and good quality healthcare services

In 2016, Thailand ranked 18th in the International Healthcare Research Center's Medical Tourism Index. Moreover, the country ranked 13th on the same index in terms of quality of facilities and services provided owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and an increasing number of healthcare professionals

In Thailand, Asia's first largest private hospital, Bumrungrad International Hospital, is also the first hospital to receive JCI accreditation and ISO 9001 certification. Till date, over 53 private hospitals have received JCI accreditation

Singapore, Colombia, Taiwan, and Spain are some of the fastest growing medical tourism destinations in medical tourism market. Medical tourism is one of the important factors for revenue generation for these countries. They have an advanced healthcare infrastructure and skilled manpower to cater to international patients

Thailand is popular for cosmetic procedures and India is most preferred for cardiovascular and orthopedic procedures. Brazil and Costa Rica are preferred for dental procedures.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Number of Medical Tourists Due to High Treatment Costs in Their Native Countries

Limited Insurance Coverage in Some Countries Attracts Patients to Medical Tourism Destinations

Easier Treatment Accessibility for Patients

Restraints

Fear of Infectious Diseases Risks the Demand for Medical Tourism

Lack of Geographical and Cultural Proximity

Companies Mentioned



Bumrungrad International Hospital

Bangkok Hospital

Samitivej PCL

Yanhee International Hospital

Asian Heart Institute

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Fortis Hospital

Artemis Hospitals

Hospital San Jose

Mexicali Bariatric Center

Sunway Medical Centre

TMC Fertility

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flj5rz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900