Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services (Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Toxicology Testing), by End Use (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global preclinical CRO market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.



The market is expected to show lucrative growth due to increasing R&D expenditure and rising outsourcing trend, which is expected to increase the demand for preclinical trials in the future. Whereas rise in number of complex drugs entering clinical trials and increasing R&D expenses are some of the factors responsible for the preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) growth. Increasing prices and changes in reimbursement policies are also anticipated to boost the in emerging countries such as India and China.



Increasing number of new entrants in market is anticipated to help the market to grow during the forecast period. Various companies are focusing on research and development of new drugs and therefore are outsourcing these activities to launch efficient CRO services in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Toxicology testing held the largest share in the service segment in 2019 due to increasing trend of outsourcing, especially in emerging countries

Bioanalysis is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period

North America dominates the market with the largest share of 47.5% in 2019 owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to government support in development of outsourcing hubs along with availability of skilled practitioners

Some of the key preclinical CRO market players are Envigo Corporation, MPI research, and Eurofins Scientific

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Preclinical CRO Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Preclinical CRO Market : Segment Analysis, by Services, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Product market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Preclinical CRO Market, by services, 2016 to 2027

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

4.5.1. Bioanalysis and DMPK studies

4.5.2. Toxicology testing

4.5.3. Others



Chapter 5. Preclinical CRO Market : Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. End-use market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Preclinical CRO market, by end-use, 2016 to 2027

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

5.5.1. Biopharmaceutical companies

5.5.2. Government and academic institutes

5.5.3. Medical device companies



Chapter 6. Preclinical CRO Market : Regional Market Analysis, By Services, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Preclinical CRO Market - Competitive Analysis



Envigo Corporation

MPI research

Eurofins Scientific

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Wuxi AppTec

Medpace, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC

PARAXEL International Corporation

ICON PLC

Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olf1uo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900