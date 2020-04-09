Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services (Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Toxicology Testing), by End Use (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global preclinical CRO market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.
The market is expected to show lucrative growth due to increasing R&D expenditure and rising outsourcing trend, which is expected to increase the demand for preclinical trials in the future. Whereas rise in number of complex drugs entering clinical trials and increasing R&D expenses are some of the factors responsible for the preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) growth. Increasing prices and changes in reimbursement policies are also anticipated to boost the in emerging countries such as India and China.
Increasing number of new entrants in market is anticipated to help the market to grow during the forecast period. Various companies are focusing on research and development of new drugs and therefore are outsourcing these activities to launch efficient CRO services in the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Preclinical CRO Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4. Preclinical CRO Market : Segment Analysis, by Services, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
4.1. Definitions & Scope
4.2. Product market share analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Preclinical CRO Market, by services, 2016 to 2027
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following:
4.5.1. Bioanalysis and DMPK studies
4.5.2. Toxicology testing
4.5.3. Others
Chapter 5. Preclinical CRO Market : Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
5.1. Definitions & Scope
5.2. End-use market share analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Preclinical CRO market, by end-use, 2016 to 2027
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following:
5.5.1. Biopharmaceutical companies
5.5.2. Government and academic institutes
5.5.3. Medical device companies
Chapter 6. Preclinical CRO Market : Regional Market Analysis, By Services, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Preclinical CRO Market - Competitive Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olf1uo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: