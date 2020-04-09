Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Defense Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Aluminum, Composites), by Application (Aerostructure, Components), by End Use (Commercial, Military), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aerospace and defense materials market size is expected to reach USD 28.37 billion by 2027, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Increasing investment in modernization along with expansion of combat aircraft fleet in countries, such as India and China is expected to drive the growth.
The market is expected to benefit from the strong demand for aircraft in the foreseeable future. The number of commercial and cargo fleets around the world is expected to double over the forecast period. The huge surge in passenger and freight traffic is also anticipated to contribute significantly to the increase in aircraft production and demand for aerospace & defense materials.
The aerospace & defense industry has been a long-term promoting factor for the development and application of advanced materials. Leading manufacturers are increasingly adopting a variety of advance materials such as carbon fiber composites and titanium alloys. These materials play an important role in reducing the overall weight and increasing fuel efficiency of an aircraft.
The market players often enter into long-term supply contracts with aircraft manufacturers. The material manufacturers provide highly customized solutions to the component and aircraft manufacturer. Aircraft manufacturers are often involved in monitoring the materials throughout the value chain from design to component manufacturing to ensure the quality.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Industry Outlook
Chapter 4. Regulatory Forces
Chapter 5. Aerospace & Defense Materials Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Aerospace & Defense Materials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Aerospace & Defense Materials Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8. Aerospace & Defense Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
Chapter 11. KOL Commentary
Chapter 12. Analyst's Perspective
Companies Mentioned
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
