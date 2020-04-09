New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artillery Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797926/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.3 Billion by the year 2025, Howitzer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$316.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$271.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Howitzer will reach a market size of US$174 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Artillery Systems: A Snapshot
Global Competitor Market Shares
Artillery Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced Technologies in Artillery Systems Spearheading Growth
Rapid Growth in Naval Artillery System Market with Expansion of
Advanced Weaponry Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
AVIBRAS INDÚSTRIA AEROESPACIAL S/A
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (NORINCO)
DENEL SOC
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
HANWHA GROUP
IMI SYSTEMS
KMW+NEXTER DEFENSE SYSTEMS (KNDS)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
RUAG HOLDING AG
ST ENGINEERING
V. CURATED RESEARCH
