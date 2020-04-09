Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tactical Data Links Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per an analysis by the publisher on the global tactical data links market, the industry is predicted to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.33% during the estimated period 2020-2028.



Rising geopolitical tensions & security threats, increased application of signal intelligence & unmanned autonomous vehicles in modern warfare, growing demand for real-time information in the combat zone and the increased global demand for improved interoperability is driving the global market for tactical data links.



But, strict military regulations towards tactical communication standards and the loss of data across different data links are restraining the market growth. Moreover, the decline in defense budgets is also a big challenge to the growth. However, the increased need for elimination of time-sensitive targets, the increasing adoption of advance communication systems and the rising cases of terrorism are expected to create opportunities for the tactical data links market growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the tactical data links market. The region is also anticipated to be the largest market for this technology over the forthcoming years. The major reason for this growth is the favorable government policies like increased military expenditure for strengthening the defense segment. The growing tensions among many regional countries and neighboring nations are also key factors driving the market growth in the European region.



The major companies in the tactical data links market are Saab AB, Leidos, ASELSAN AS, Leonardo SpA, Collins Aerospace, Telefunken Racoms, Viasat Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Iridium Communications Inc, L3 Technologies Inc (Merged With Harris Corporation) and Tactical Communications Group (Acquired By Curtiss-Wright Company).



Iridium Communications Inc is a company that provides satellite communications services and products. The company has a broad product portfolio, including phones, batteries & chargers, modems & modules, antennas, adaptors & cables, mounting devices, voice & data terminals and headsets. The company offers its services to different sectors like military, emergency services, government and aviation, among others. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the US, the company operates in the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Americas.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Tactical Data Links Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Parent Market Analysis: Military Communications Market

2.3. Evolution & Transition of Tactical Data Links

2.4. Key Insights

2.4.1. Increased Cyber Defense Spending

2.4.2. Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Capabilities - Key Application

2.4.3. Tactical Data Link Software is Projected to Grow Fastest

2.4.4. Rising Defense Budgets Across The World

2.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.5.2. Threat of Substitute

2.5.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.5.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.6. Key Impact Analysis

2.6.1. Security

2.6.2. Cost

2.6.3. Company Repute

2.6.4. Product Servicing & Warranty

2.7. Market Attractiveness Index

2.8. Vendor Scorecard

2.9. Industry Components

2.9.1. Suppliers

2.9.2. Research & Development

2.9.3. System Integration & Testing

2.9.4. End-User

2.10. Regulatory Framework

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Rise in Geopolitical Tensions

2.11.2. Use of Signal Intelligence & UAVs (Unmanned Autonomous Vehicles) in Modern Warfare

2.11.3. Growing Demand For Real-Time Information in Combat Zone

2.11.4. Need For Improved Interoperability

2.12. Market Restraints

2.12.1. Stringent Military Standards Related to Tactical Communication

2.12.2. Loss of Data Across Different Link Types

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Augmented Need For Elimination of Moving Time-Sensitive Targets

2.13.2. Growing Interest in Advance Communication System

2.13.3. Rise in Incidences of Terrorism

2.14. Market Challenges

2.14.1. Declining Defense Budgets



3. Global Tactical Data Links Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Hardware

3.2. Software



4. Global Tactical Data Links Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Command & Control

4.2. Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance

4.3. Electronic Warfare

4.4. Radio Communication



5. Global Tactical Data Links Market Outlook - by Platform

5.1. Air-Based

5.1.1. Rotary Wing

5.1.2. Fixed Wing

5.1.3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.2. Land-Based

5.2.1. Ground Control Station

5.2.2. Vehicles

5.2.3. Soldiers

5.2.4. Unmanned Ground Vehicles

5.3. Sea-Based

5.3.1. Ships

5.3.2. Unmanned Systems

5.3.3. Submarines

5.4. Weapon-Based



6. Global Tactical Data Links Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Component

6.1.2. Market by Application

6.1.3. Market by Platform

6.1.3.1. Market by Air-Based

6.1.3.2. Market by Land-Based

6.1.3.3. Market by Sea-Based

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Component

6.2.2. Market by Application

6.2.3. Market by Platform

6.2.3.1. Market by Air-Based

6.2.3.2. Market by Land-Based

6.2.3.3. Market by Sea-Based

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Aisa-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Component

6.3.2. Market by Application

6.3.3. Market by Platform

6.3.3.1. Market by Air-Based

6.3.3.2. Market by Land-Based

6.3.3.3. Market by Sea-Based

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Aisa-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Component

6.4.2. Market by Application

6.4.3. Market by Platform

6.4.3.1. Market by Air-Based

6.4.3.2. Market by Land-Based

6.4.3.3. Market by Sea-Based

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Component

6.5.2. Market by Application

6.5.3. Market by Platform

6.5.3.1. Market by Air-Based

6.5.3.2. Market by Land-Based

6.5.3.3. Market by Sea-Based

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.3. Turkey

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.2. Bae Systems

7.3. Thales Group

7.4. General Dynamics Corporation

7.5. Tactical Communications Group (Acquired by Curtiss-Wright Corporation)

7.6. Iridium Communications Inc

7.7. L3 Technologies Inc (Merged With Harris Corporation)

7.8. Saab AB

7.9. Leidos

7.10. Aselsan AS

7.11. Leonardo SPA

7.12. Collins Aerospace

7.13. Telefunken Racoms

7.14. Viasat Inc

7.15. Raytheon Company



8. Research Methodology & Scope



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sio0vz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900