- 3D reconstruction of buildings had been an active research topic in the computer vision, as well as in digital photogrammetry, during the past years. 3D building models are gaining increasing popularity in the areas of urban planning, tourism, etc

- Additionally, The advent of deep learning techniques and, most importantly, the increased availability of large training data sets led to a new generation of methods that can recover the 3D geometry and structure of objects, either from one or several RGB images, without using any complex camera calibration process. The image-based 3D reconstruction is an important problem and a building block to several applications, ranging from autonomous navigation and robotics to graphics and entertainment

- For instance, in April 2019, researchers from the University of Denver used drones for capturing high-resolution images to create a 3D reconstruction of a World War II-era Japanese internment camp in southern Colorado. Further, in June 2018, the National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands unveiled the head of Julius Caesar, which was reconstructed with 3D reconstruction technology using a 3D scan of a marble portrait in the museum’s collection.

- 3D reconstruction can help preserve cultural artifacts, architecture, biofacts or ecofacts, and cultural landscapes, by capturing their shape and appearance. For instance, in May 2019, a research team discovered 99-million-year-old millipede in Burmese amber and the description of an entirely new suborder was possible due to the 3D reconstruction of the fossil. Owing to these advancements, the market studied is expected to register a promising CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

3D Reconstruction Software Segment is Expected to Gain Largest Share



- With technological advancements and product innovations, 3D printing technology is being applied in a wide variety of areas, due to which a significant number of reconstruction software solutions for multi-view images are being adopted. The software solutions used in a wide variety of applications are GIS applications, cultural heritage, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, etc.

- For 3D reconstruction, various approaches, such as 123D Catch, PhotoScan, photo tourism, VideoTrace, KinectFusion, and ProFORMA, with various inputs, like image collections, single images, and video footage, are in use. Each approach has its own drawbacks; for instance, if stereo vision is used, depth information, only up to a limited distance, of typically less than 5 meters is available for the reconstruction process. Furthermore, currently, 3D reconstructions have issues with, e.g., shiny, textureless, or occluded surfaces.

- Additionally, 3D reconstruction and 3D rendering technology help in visualizing 3D models representing neuron morphology, for fluorescent confocal images that help in providing accurate and complete characterizations. With this technology, reconstruction of a single neuron with sub-micron resolution or large neuron system with a feature size of millimeters is possible.

- For instance, Philips’ XperCT, a 3D reconstruction software CT-like imaging to interventional systems, allows the user to access soft tissue, bone structure, stent deployment, and tumor feeders. It also helps in avoiding structures during procedures.

- 3D reconstruction has been instrumental in determining the diagnosis for some diseases whose roots go deep into tissue level. For instance, in July 2018, a case study conducted by the Department of Thoracic Surgery, the First Hospital of Jilin University, Changchun found out that the application of 3D reconstruction in oesophageal cancer was safe and effective. Evident by increased investment in research and development by the companies, It is projected to open potential opportunity for the 3D reconstruction market.



North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



- The US media and entertainment industry is among the largest in the world. At a USD 735 billion value, it represents one-third of the global M&E industry. For instance, in May 2019, anthropologist Dr. Niobe Thompson, a documentary filmmaker used 3D reconstruction to capture the earliest member of the horse family for his documentary titled “Equus: Story of the Horse”.

- With the increasing drive, in the region, to restore historical sites, governments, including various educational institutions and private organizations, are taking part in such restoration initiatives. Initiatives like these are expected to boost the 3D reconstruction market in the region for the forecast period.

- The increasing crimes in the region are also one of the factors that could help boost the usage of the 3D reconstruction, as it could help the agencies solving the cases in creating a 3D reconstruction of the crime scene.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in the 3D reconstruction market is quite high owing to the presence of some key players like Philips, Realsense (Intel), Pix4D, and many more. However, the market remains fragmented. The ability of these firms to constantly innovate in this field has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.



- October 2019- Pix4D SA launched two new products at its user conference in Denver, namely, Pix4Dsurvey and Pix4Dreact. Pix4Dsurvery bridges the gap between CAD and photogrammetry software, by allowing integration in accordance with user-specified custom layers and properties, while Pix4Dreact allows for faster mapping during emergency response. Both the products leverage the suite of company’s 3D software solutions.

- June 2019 - Intel expanded the Intel RealSense product line with the Intel RealSense Depth Camera SR305. The SR305 is a coded light, a standalone camera that provides a low-cost depth solution that is ideal for getting started with depth technology and could be used in various 3D reconstruction applications. Development and programming are supported by the open-source Intel RealSense SDK 2.0.



