The "Quantum Dot Market by Product (Display, Medical Devices, Solar Cells, Photodetector/ Sensors, Lasers, Lighting (LED), Batteries and Energy Storage, and Transistors), Material (Cadmium-Based, Cadmium-Free), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quantum dot market size is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.6%



Increasing demand for quantum dot in display devices and advanced features of quantum dot are creating scope for the quantum dot industry. However, the limited availability of rare earth material is likely to hinder the growth of the quantum dot industry in the future.



Cadmium-Free material to dominate the quantum dot market during the forecast period



A majority of quantum dot manufacturers are switching from toxic cadmium-based quantum dot devices to cadmium-free quantum dot devices. This act is in accordance with the draft amendment by the European Commission to the EU Directive on the restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) in electrical and electronic equipment. Cadmium-free quantum dot offer a safer and more sustainable option for manufacturers and consumers, giving them the color benefit associated with the technology without the risks associated with toxicity or potential regulatory limitations. Cadmium-free quantum dot also open up potential not just for displays, but for many more applications that include lighting solutions, solar cells, and biomedicine.



Displays to dominate quantum dot market (in terms of value) during the forecast period



Quantum dot manufacturers are striving to offer the best quality displays in the market. QLEDs have a narrow spectrum, high stability, which allows a considerable cost reduction; therefore, they are attractive for industrial manufacturers. With many advantages, quantum dot displays are considered as the next-generation display technology. Quantum dot are incorporated into a new generation of applications, including flat-panel TV screens, digital cameras, smartphones, gaming consoles, and personal digital assistant (PDA) devices. LEDs with quantum dot luminophores sound promising in the development of next-generation displays. As a result, the display devices are expected to dominate the quantum dot industry during the forecast period.



Consumer to dominate quantum dot industry (in terms of share) during the forecast period



The consumer vertical is expected to continue to hold the largest share of the quantum dot market in the near future. The increasing demand for superior display technologies and energy-efficient solutions is likely to drive the quantum dot display market growth. Quantum dot LEDs emit light in highly specific distributions, render colors accurately, and use much less power than conventional LCDs. Many consumer electronics companies have started utilizing the quantum dot technology in their products as this technology could improve displays performance dramatically in terms of color gamut, color accuracy, and reduced power consumption. In addition, the unique characteristics of quantum dot such as high brightness, pure color, and wavelength tenability enable display designers to customize a spectrum of light to maximize both the efficiency and color performance of any display for incredible new user experience.



APAC to grow at highest CAGR in quantum dot market during the forecast period



The adoption of quantum dot products in lighting, automotive, consumer electronics applications drives the quantum dot industry growth. As of now, quantum dot are in a pre-commercialization stage; however, in the coming years, the quantum dot will be deployed in mobile displays, batteries and energy storage systems, solar cells, medical devices, and solid-state lighting solutions. Therefore, APAC is expected to command the quantum dot market in the near future. The rising middle-class population with high disposable income and its demand for innovative products, along with improving manufacturing efficiencies, propels the growth of the market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges



6. Industry Trends

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Value Chain Analysis

6.3. Key Industry Trends



7. Quantum Dots Processing Techniques

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Colloidal Synthesis

7.3. Fabrication

7.3.1. Lithography

7.3.1.1. Electron beam Lithography

7.3.1.2. Soft Lithography

7.3.1.3. Stencil Lithography

7.3.1.4. Nanolithography

7.3.1.5. Photopatternable arrays

7.4. Bio-molecular self-assembly

7.5. Viral Assembly

7.6. Electrochemical Assembly

7.7. Bulk Manufacturing



8. Quantum Dots Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. QD Display

8.2.1. Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QCEF)

8.2.2. Quantum Dot Color Filter (QDCF)

8.2.3. True Quantum Dot

8.3. QD Medical Devices

8.4. QD Solar Cells

8.5. QD Laser

8.6. QD Photodetectors/QD Sensors

8.7. QD Lighting(LED)

8.8. Batteries and Energy Storage

8.9. Transistor

8.10. Others (QD Chips)



9. Quantum Dot Market, by Material

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cadmium Based

9.2.1. Cadmium Selenide

9.2.1.1. Applications

9.2.2. Cadmium Sulfide

9.2.2.1. Applications

9.2.3. Cadmium Telluride

9.2.3.1. Applications

9.3. Cadmium-free

9.4. Indium Arsenide

9.4.1. Applications

9.5. Silicon

9.6. Graphene

9.7. Lead Sulfide



10. Quantum Dots Market, by Verticals

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Consumer

10.2.1. Augmented and Virtual Reality

10.2.2. Photography

10.3. Commercial

10.3.1. Retail

10.3.2. Corporate & Broadcast

10.3.3. Hospitality

10.4. Healthcare

10.4.1. Biological Imaging

10.4.2. Cellular Labeling

10.4.3. DNA Labeling

10.4.4. QD Based Cancer Diagnosis

10.5. Defense

10.6. Telecommunications

10.7. Sports & Entertainment

10.8. Transportation & Public Places

10.9. Education

10.10. Other Verticals

10.10.1. Manufacturing

10.10.2. Automotive

10.10.3. Agriculture



11. Geographic Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. US

11.2.2. Canada

11.2.3. Mexico

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. UK

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. APAC

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. South Korea

11.4.4. India

11.4.5. Rest of APAC

11.5. RoW

11.5.1. Middle East and Africa

11.5.2. South America



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Ranking Analysis of Key Players

12.3. Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1. Visionary Leaders

12.3.2. Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3. Innovators

12.3.4. Emerging Companies

12.4. Competitive Situation And Trends

12.4.1. New Product Launch/Development

12.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.3. Partnerships/Agreements/Strategic Alliances/Collaborations



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Key Players

13.1.2. Samsung Electronics

13.1.3. Nanosys

13.1.4. Nanoco Group

13.1.5. QD Laser

13.1.6. NN-Labs

13.1.7. Ocean Nano Tech.

13.1.8. Quantum Material

13.1.9. Nanophotonica

13.1.10. OSRAM LICHT

13.2. Other Key Players

13.2.1. Crystalplex

13.2.2. Navillium Nanotechnologies

13.2.3. UbiQD

13.2.4. Fraunhofer Gesellschaft (Fraunhofer Institute of Applied Polymer Research(IAP))

13.2.5. Quantum Solutions

13.2.6. Ranovus

13.2.7. Innolume

13.2.8. Avantama

13.2.9. TCL

13.2.10. VIZIO

13.2.11. Hisense



