In this report, the market has been segmented by solution, application, connectivity, end-user, and region.

The report provides an overview of the global IoT in Healthcare market and analyzes market trends. Using 2018 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2019-2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution, application, connectivity, end-user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of IoT in Healthcare solution providers.



This report covers the market for IoT in Healthcare with regard to applications in various end-use industries across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges affecting the market and the vendor landscape. This report estimates the global market for IoT in Healthcare in 2018 and provides projections on the expected market size through 2025.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast period through 2025

Discussion of major market trends, opportunities and challenges affecting the global market dynamics

Identification of companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields

Assessment of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various healthcare-specific applications for new and existing IoT technologies and cloud architecture

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Patent review and analysis within the field of IoT applications in healthcare technology

Profile description of leading market companies, including Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Intel Corp., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.

The Healthcare sector rapidly adopted various IoT solutions by creating the internet of medical things (IoMT). Devices like heart monitors and pacemakers collect and send patient health statistics over various networks to Healthcare providers for monitoring, analysis, and remote configuration. Although many of these devices are being used in the industry, FDA approval has been a key hurdle for widespread adoption. Another hurdle is insurance, which plays a key role in the Healthcare industry. Some major factors driving investment into IoT include advanced and precise results, growing cloud-based infrastructure and the availability of more cost-effective smart devices. However, market growth for IoT in Healthcare is restrained by factors such as lack of funding and business model and data security and privacy issues.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on solution, application, connectivity, end-user, and geography. Based on the solution, the IoT in Healthcare market has been categorized into medical devices, systems and software and services. Service providers in the Healthcare IoT market deliver customized and integrated programs that help companies generate consistent and improved business results and handle the entire life cycle of services. The main focus of IoT Healthcare systems and networks is to minimize project delivery times and costs through device management and deployment, data security, data collection, and data analytics. Processes and software include remote device management, management of bandwidth use, data science, privacy applications, and information security strategies.



The global IoT in Healthcare market has been categorized into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and other connectivity types. Some of the major connectivity types under the other connectivity types segment include Loran and LTE-M. LTE-M is the wireless network of a cellular carrier, endorsed by the industry group GSMA and by the group of standards 3GPP. It offers cell-tower tracking-based location services without the need to use satellite-based systems like GPS or Galileo. This feature provides a significant cost reduction for OEMs that require devices to have a fundamental location system. Also, LoRa is a widely-used connectivity choice for the deployment of IoT in large areas with many non-critical sensors and control devices. Its use of unlicensed radio makes LoRa the best option for city-wide environmental sensors, streetlamp regulation and surveillance, simple agricultural field control units and tracking of small objects.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 IoT in Healthcare: Market Overview

Introduction to IoT

IoT in Healthcare

Evolution of IoT

Evolution of IoT in Healthcare

Applications of IoT in Healthcare

ECG Monitoring

Temperature Monitoring

Blood Glucose (BG) Monitoring

Asthma Monitoring

Mood Monitoring

Oxygen Saturation Monitoring

Rehabilitation Systems

Wheelchair Management

Medication Adherence

Drug Management

Smartphone Solutions

Trends in Healthcare IoT Market

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems for Multi-Specialty Applications

Patient Portal and Self-Service Software

Blockchain Technologies

Enterprise Software Design

Advanced Analytics

Impact of 5G in Healthcare

Market Drivers

Advanced, Precise Result

IoT for Elder Care

Improving Cloud Infrastructure in Healthcare

Increasing Demand for Smart Devices in Healthcare

Market Restrains

Funding and Lack of Business Model

Growing Vulnerability of Device and Data Security

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution

Introduction

Medical Devices

Wearable Medical Devices

Implanted Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Systems and Software

Remote Device Management

Network Bandwidth Management

Data Analytics

Application Security

Network Security

Services

System Integration Services

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Device

Introduction

Imaging Systems

Vital Signs Monitoring

Blood Glucose Monitors

ECG/Heartrate Monitors

Blood Pressure (BP) Monitors

Multiparameter Monitors

Oximeters

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Pacemakers

Insertable Cardiac Monitors

Patient Monitors

Respiratory Devices

Capnographs

Infusion Pumps

Anesthesia Machines

Hearing Devices

Ventilators

Critical Care Ventilators

Neonatal/Pediatric Ventilators

Transport Ventilators

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Fertility Tracking

Telemedicine

Factors Driving Telemedicine

Clinical Operations & Workforce Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Connectivity

Introduction

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Other Connectivity

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Introduction

Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Government Authorities

Diagnostic and Research Labs

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Intel Corp.

iRhythm Technologies

International Business Machines Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corp.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

