In this report, the market has been segmented based on industrial end-use category, material, form of material, application, and region. It offers an overview of the global market for technical textiles and analyzes global market trends, considering the base year of 2018 and estimates for 2019 and 2024. Revenue forecasts for 2024 are given for each technical textile type, form of material, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for technical textiles and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for technical textiles.
The report includes:
The world has seen increased globalization and outsourcing in recent years, resulting in a dramatic change in how operations work in sectors such as textiles. With the development of newer and better textiles, there is an increasing need to enhance their quality and effectiveness.
The global demand for technical textiles has also grown. It is an emerging field of sophisticated technology that is steadily gaining ground in India, among other places. Additionally, high demand from various sectors, such as construction and automotive, has resulted in growth for the technical textile sector. The textile industry also recognizes areas of technical textiles that need to be developed, and it is contributing adequate time and money to these areas. Such efforts are paying off, as advanced textiles are gaining traction worldwide.
Growth in the market is primarily driven by product innovation, focused on properties such as strength, durability, and growth, by global industries that rely on technical textiles for their end uses. Nonetheless, factors such as high manufacturing costs, end product prices and the availability of low- and under-goods to replace technical textiles are restricting factors for this industry.
China and the U.S. held the largest shares of the global market for technical textiles in 2018, and the technical textile sector is continuously developing and growing. Due to factors such as improving technology, growing demand from different industries and increasing support from governments, technological textiles are expected to be a massive market in countries worldwide, with Asia-Pacific being the pioneer. There's also been a change in the understanding of the market for technical textiles. North America and Europe were conventionally the main markets for technical textiles, but very recently, demand from Asia-Pacific eclipsed demand in other regions. Given the advantages and revenues of technological textile, developing countries like India are also focusing on developing this market.
The materials used in technical textiles include natural fiber, synthetic polymers, mineral, metal, regenerated fabrics, and several other materials. Regenerated fabrics are likely to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by natural fibers. Synthetic polymers are also becoming very important in the market for technical textiles, as they have many desirable properties; they are lightweight, non-breakable, long-lasting and simple to mold. Due to its low cost, the synthetic polymer is in demand; in particular, rising demand from the packaging and food industries will help boost the global synthetic polymer market.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
