The "Technical Textiles: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on industrial end-use category, material, form of material, application, and region. It offers an overview of the global market for technical textiles and analyzes global market trends, considering the base year of 2018 and estimates for 2019 and 2024. Revenue forecasts for 2024 are given for each technical textile type, form of material, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for technical textiles and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for technical textiles.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market outlook of technical textiles within the textile industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information pertaining to factors driving the industry's growth, current trends, opportunities, regulatory challenges, and technological advancements that will shape and influence the future marketplace

Revenue forecast of the global technical textile market by material types (fiber, polymer et. al) and fabrication process in dollar (value) terms

Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a holistic review of the current market trends that leads to increasing demand for technical textiles production

Assessment of the vendor's landscape comprising key market participants, their market share analysis and product portfolios

Patent study and analysis covering specific patent allotments

Detailed company profiles of the leading textile companies, including Kimberly-Clark Co., Beiersdorf India Pvt, Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc., Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, and Imedex Biomateriaux

The world has seen increased globalization and outsourcing in recent years, resulting in a dramatic change in how operations work in sectors such as textiles. With the development of newer and better textiles, there is an increasing need to enhance their quality and effectiveness.



The global demand for technical textiles has also grown. It is an emerging field of sophisticated technology that is steadily gaining ground in India, among other places. Additionally, high demand from various sectors, such as construction and automotive, has resulted in growth for the technical textile sector. The textile industry also recognizes areas of technical textiles that need to be developed, and it is contributing adequate time and money to these areas. Such efforts are paying off, as advanced textiles are gaining traction worldwide.



Growth in the market is primarily driven by product innovation, focused on properties such as strength, durability, and growth, by global industries that rely on technical textiles for their end uses. Nonetheless, factors such as high manufacturing costs, end product prices and the availability of low- and under-goods to replace technical textiles are restricting factors for this industry.



China and the U.S. held the largest shares of the global market for technical textiles in 2018, and the technical textile sector is continuously developing and growing. Due to factors such as improving technology, growing demand from different industries and increasing support from governments, technological textiles are expected to be a massive market in countries worldwide, with Asia-Pacific being the pioneer. There's also been a change in the understanding of the market for technical textiles. North America and Europe were conventionally the main markets for technical textiles, but very recently, demand from Asia-Pacific eclipsed demand in other regions. Given the advantages and revenues of technological textile, developing countries like India are also focusing on developing this market.



The materials used in technical textiles include natural fiber, synthetic polymers, mineral, metal, regenerated fabrics, and several other materials. Regenerated fabrics are likely to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by natural fibers. Synthetic polymers are also becoming very important in the market for technical textiles, as they have many desirable properties; they are lightweight, non-breakable, long-lasting and simple to mold. Due to its low cost, the synthetic polymer is in demand; in particular, rising demand from the packaging and food industries will help boost the global synthetic polymer market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

About Technical Textiles

Study and Objectives

Reason for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographical Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Product Description

Value Chain Analysis of Technical Textiles

Factors Driving the Growth of the Market for Technical Textiles

Growth of Industry Sectors

Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers

Increasing Adaptability and Acceptance of Products

Increasing Demand for Respirators, Face Masks and Protective Clothing Following Coronavirus Outbreak

Government Support Vital in Determining the Market for Technical Textiles in Fast-Developing Asian Countries

Factors Restricting the Growth of the Market for Technical Textiles

Environmental Impact of Technical Textiles

Opportunities in the Market for Technical Textiles

Smart Textiles

Replacement of Traditional Materials

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Industrial End-Use Category

Introduction

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Mobiltech (Automotive Textiles)

Indutech (Industrial Textiles)

Sportech (Sports Textiles)

Buildtech (Construction Textiles)

Hometech (Home Textiles)

Clothtech (Clothing Textiles)

Meditech (Medical Textiles)

Agrotech (Agro Textiles)

Protech (Protective Textiles)

Packtech (Packaging Textiles)

Geotech (Geotextiles)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Material

Introduction

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Synthetic Polymers

Natural Fibers

Mineral Fibers

Metal Fibers

Regenerated Fibers

Other Technical Textile Fibers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Form of Material

Introduction

Woven Technical Textiles

Non-woven Technical Textiles

Knitted Technical Textiles

Other Forms of Technical Textile Materials

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

RoW

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Major Strategic Developments

Acquisitions

Awards

Divestments

Expansions

Investments

New Facilities

New Product Launches

Trade Fairs

Other Developments (Collaborations, Exhibitions, Joint Ventures, Product Developments)

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Leading Vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

DuPont

Elevate Textiles Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Huntsman International LLC

Kimberly-Clark

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Low & Bonar

Milliken & Co.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlaxxd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

