New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Grass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797924/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Flooring will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$55.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flooring will reach a market size of US$205.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$507.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Act Global

Controlled Products, LLC

DowDuPont, Inc.

El Espartano

Matrix Turf

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

SIS Pitches

Sport Group

sportlink

Tarkett Group

Tigerturf

Victoria PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797924/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude into Artificial Grass Market

Contact Sports Remains the Prominent End User Segment in

Artificial Grass Market

Asia-Pacific Region to Register Fastest Growth during the

Analysis Period

Global Competitor Market Shares

Artificial Grass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Table: Artificial Grass Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market

Shares by Leading Players (2018)





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



An Overview of Leading Market Players





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Sports Venues Substituting Natural Grass with

Artificial Turf

Eco-friendliness and Affordability Features of Artificial Grass

Support Market Growth

Technological Advancements to Spur Market Demand

Low in Water Usage Factor is Driving Demand for Artificial

Grass Market

Market Challenges

Threat to Environment and Health due to Use of Artificial Grass

to Hamper Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Artificial Grass Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Artificial Grass Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Artificial Grass Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Flooring (Installation) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Flooring (Installation) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Flooring (Installation) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Wall Cladding (Installation) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Wall Cladding (Installation) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Wall Cladding (Installation) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Polyethylene (Fiber Base Material) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Polyethylene (Fiber Base Material) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Polyethylene (Fiber Base Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Polypropylene (Fiber Base Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Polypropylene (Fiber Base Material) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Polypropylene (Fiber Base Material) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Nylon (Fiber Base Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Nylon (Fiber Base Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Nylon (Fiber Base Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Contact Sports (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Contact Sports (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Contact Sports (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Non-contact Sports (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Non-contact Sports (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Non-contact Sports (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Leisure (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Leisure (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Leisure (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Landscaping (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Landscaping (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Landscaping (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Artificial Grass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Artificial Grass Market in the United States by

Installation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Artificial Grass Market in the United States by Fiber

Base Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Artificial Grass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Artificial Grass Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Artificial Grass Historic Market Review by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Artificial Grass Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Artificial Grass Historic Market Review by

Fiber Base Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Artificial Grass Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Base Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 46: Canadian Artificial Grass Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Artificial Grass Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Artificial Grass: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Artificial Grass Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Artificial Grass: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Artificial Grass Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Artificial Grass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Artificial Grass Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Artificial Grass Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Artificial Grass Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Artificial Grass Market by Installation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Artificial Grass Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fiber Base Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Artificial Grass Market by Fiber Base

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Artificial Grass in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Artificial Grass Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Artificial Grass Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Artificial Grass Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Artificial Grass Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Artificial Grass Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 71: Artificial Grass Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018-2025

Table 74: Artificial Grass Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Fiber Base Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Artificial Grass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Artificial Grass Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Artificial Grass Market in France by Installation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Artificial Grass Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Artificial Grass Market in France by Fiber Base

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Artificial Grass Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Artificial Grass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Artificial Grass Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Artificial Grass Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Artificial Grass Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Base

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Artificial Grass Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Artificial Grass Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Artificial Grass Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Artificial Grass Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Artificial Grass Market by Installation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Artificial Grass Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fiber Base Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Artificial Grass Market by Fiber Base

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Artificial Grass in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Artificial Grass Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Artificial Grass: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Artificial Grass Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Artificial Grass Market Share

Analysis by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Artificial Grass: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Base

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Artificial Grass Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Artificial Grass Market Share

Analysis by Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Artificial Grass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Artificial Grass Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Artificial Grass Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Artificial Grass Historic Market Review by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Artificial Grass Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Spanish Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Artificial Grass Historic Market Review by

Fiber Base Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Artificial Grass Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Base Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 121: Spanish Artificial Grass Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Artificial Grass Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Artificial Grass Market in Russia by Installation:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Artificial Grass Market in Russia by Fiber Base

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Artificial Grass Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Artificial Grass Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 134: Artificial Grass Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Installation: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Artificial Grass Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018-2025

Table 137: Artificial Grass Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Fiber Base Material: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Artificial Grass Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Artificial Grass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Artificial Grass Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Artificial Grass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Artificial Grass Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Artificial Grass Market in Asia-Pacific by

Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Artificial Grass Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber

Base Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis

by Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Artificial Grass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Artificial Grass Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Artificial Grass Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Base

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Artificial Grass Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Artificial Grass Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Artificial Grass Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Artificial Grass Historic Market Review by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Artificial Grass Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Indian Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Artificial Grass Historic Market Review by

Fiber Base Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Artificial Grass Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Base Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 169: Indian Artificial Grass Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Artificial Grass Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Artificial Grass Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Artificial Grass Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 174: Artificial Grass Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Artificial Grass Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Base

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Artificial Grass Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 177: Artificial Grass Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Artificial Grass Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Artificial Grass Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Artificial Grass Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Artificial Grass:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Artificial Grass Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Market Share

Analysis by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Artificial Grass:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber

Base Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Artificial Grass Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Market Share

Analysis by Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Artificial Grass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Artificial Grass Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Artificial Grass Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Artificial Grass Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Artificial Grass Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Artificial Grass Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Artificial Grass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Artificial Grass Market by

Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 196: Latin American Artificial Grass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Artificial Grass Market by Fiber Base

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Artificial Grass in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Artificial Grass Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Artificial Grass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 203: Artificial Grass Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018-2025

Table 206: Artificial Grass Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Fiber Base Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Artificial Grass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Artificial Grass Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Artificial Grass Market in Brazil by Installation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Artificial Grass Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Artificial Grass Market in Brazil by Fiber Base

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Artificial Grass Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Artificial Grass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Artificial Grass Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Artificial Grass Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Artificial Grass Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Base

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Artificial Grass Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Artificial Grass Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Artificial Grass Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Artificial Grass Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018

to 2025

Table 230: Artificial Grass Market in Rest of Latin America by

Installation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Artificial Grass Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Artificial Grass Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Base

Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Artificial Grass Market in Rest of Latin America by

Fiber Base Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Artificial Grass Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Artificial Grass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Artificial Grass Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Artificial Grass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Artificial Grass Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Artificial Grass Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Artificial Grass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Artificial Grass Historic Market by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: Artificial Grass Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Artificial Grass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018 to

2025

Table 245: The Middle East Artificial Grass Historic Market by

Fiber Base Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Artificial Grass Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Base Material for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Artificial Grass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Artificial Grass Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Artificial Grass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Artificial Grass: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Artificial Grass Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Artificial Grass: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Artificial Grass Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Artificial Grass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Artificial Grass Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 258: Artificial Grass Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 260: Artificial Grass Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Artificial Grass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Base Material: 2018-2025

Table 263: Artificial Grass Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Fiber Base Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Artificial Grass Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Artificial Grass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 266: Artificial Grass Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Artificial Grass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Artificial Grass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2018-2025

Table 269: Artificial Grass Historic Market Analysis in Saudi



Please contact our Customer Support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797924/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001