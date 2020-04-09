Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adaptive Security Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global adaptive security market is expected to display a positive market trend over the forecasting years from 2019 to 2027, showcasing a CAGR of 11.68%.



Factors such as security from cyberattacks, an advantage over traditional security, and the need for security compliances & regulations are driving growth in the overall market. Besides, there has been a spurt in demand for cloud-based security, which has opened up avenues for further growth in this market. This growth, however, is challenged by the complexity of security devices, an absence of a solid IT infrastructure, the high cost of innovations and the lack of skilled professionals. The primary challenge that arises when safeguarding information is the scale of data needing to be processed and analyzed in order to thwart cyberattacks, which creates hindrances for the growth of the adaptive security market.



The global market for adaptive security is spread across the regions of Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe.



North America holds the largest share in the global market. The countries in this region rank very high on the global cybersecurity index (GCI), which shows the region's commitment towards building a robust cybersecurity infrastructure. On the flip side, North America is deemed the most vulnerable target to cyberattacks, given the presence of several renowned organizations and their data centers. Small and medium enterprises in the region prefer cloud deployment so as to minimize the total ownership cost of security solutions. This has provided security solution providers an opportunity to develop solutions for these enterprises to suit their demands. It is further expected of a large segment of these companies to leverage technology and implement robust end-point security measures in order to enhance customer experience.



The major players that have been studied in the adaptive security market include Aruba, FireEye, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Rapid7, Trend Micro, IBM, EMC RSA, Panda Security, Cloudwick, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Symantec, Illumio, and Check Point Software.



Cisco Systems is invested in designing and manufacturing IP-based networking and other products related to the ICT industry. In addition, it also offers security products, including Web & email security, network & data center security, integration, unified threat management, advanced threat protection, managed services, and other products. It serves the government and public sectors as well as communications service providers. The company has established itself as one of the leaders in technology, creating and designing technologies that mainly focus on high-growth markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Adaptive Security Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America To Hold Major Share

2.2.2. Cloud is the Fastest-Growing Among Deployment

2.2.3. Network Security Holds the Major Share Among Applications

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Security Characteristics

2.4.2. Cost

2.4.3. Regulations

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.7.1. Developers

2.7.2. Distributors

2.7.3. Services

2.7.4. Customers

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Advantage Over Traditional Security

2.8.2. Security From Cyberattacks

2.8.3. Need for Security Compliances and Regulations

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Cost of Innovations and Lack of Skilled Professionals

2.9.2. Absences of It Infrastructure

2.9.3. Security Device Complexity

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Rising Demand for Cloud Based Security

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Protecting Sensitive and Personal Information



3. Global Adaptive Security Market Outlook - by Type of Offering

3.1. Service

3.2. Solution



4. Global Adaptive Security Market Outlook - by Deployment

4.1. Cloud

4.2. On-Premises



5. Global Adaptive Security Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Application Security

5.2. Network Security

5.3. End-Point Security

5.4. Cloud Security



6. Global Adaptive Security Market Outlook - by End-User

6.1. BFSI

6.2. Government & Defense

6.3. Manufacturing

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Energy & Utilities

6.6. IT & Telecom

6.7. Others



7. Global Adaptive Security Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Type of Offering

7.1.2. Market by Deployment

7.1.3. Market by Application

7.1.4. Market by End-User

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Type of Offering

7.2.2. Market by Deployment

7.2.3. Market by Application

7.2.4. Market by End-User

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Type of Offering

7.3.2. Market by Deployment

7.3.3. Market by Application

7.3.4. Market by End-User

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Type of Offering

7.4.2. Market by Deployment

7.4.3. Market by Application

7.4.4. Market by End-User

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Type of Offering

7.5.2. Market by Deployment

7.5.3. Market by Application

7.5.4. Market by End-User

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Cisco

8.2. Trend Micro

8.3. Rapid7

8.4. EMC RSA

8.5. Juniper Networks

8.6. Fireeye

8.7. Panda Security

8.8. Illumio

8.9. Cloudwick

8.10. Aruba

8.11. Symantec

8.12. Fortinet

8.13. IBM

8.14. Check Point Software

8.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise



9. Methodology & Scope



Companies Mentioned



Cisco

Trend Micro

Rapid7

EMC RSA

Juniper Networks

Fireeye

Panda Security

Illumio

Cloudwick

Aruba

Symantec

Fortinet

IBM

Check Point Software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise



