Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen peptides Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Source; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global collagen peptides market was valued at US$ 852.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 2,129.9 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.



Collagen peptide, also known as collagen hydrolysate are short chains of amino acids derived from collagen. It is produced by the hydrolysis process from type I collagen. Collagen peptides are more bioavailable and are better absorbed into the bloodstream due to shorter chains of amino acids as compared to collagen and gelatin. Collagen peptides are readily broken down into a form that can enter the bloodstream after digestion. After consumption and absorption, collagen peptides travel throughout the body, rebuilding, repairing, and providing energy. Collagen peptides are carried to the different tissues where cells will build the peptides into full-length collagen helices to repair the skin, bones, and joints. Collagen peptide is a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Their nutritional and physiological properties promote the bones, joints, and skin health.



The nutritional products application segment accounted for the largest share in the global collagen peptide market in 2018. Collagen peptide derived from various sources such as cattle hide and bones, pigskin, poultry and fish, sheep, and goat are extensively used as a protein source in everyday foods and sports nutrition. Collagen supplements are consumed by health-conscious customers to improve skin health, relieve joint pain, boost muscle mass, and promote heart health.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global collagen peptide market in 2018. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing demand for collagen peptide for several applications such as nutritional products, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, healthcare, cosmetic, and others. Additionally, the rise in purchasing power along with a growing focus towards health is stimulating the demand for the market. Increasing focus towards research and development to expand and diversify the application base of collagen peptide has also boosted the demand. Further, the rise in demand for natural and organic personal care products is also expected to accelerate the growth of collagen peptide market in North America.



Companies such as Gelnex, Gelnex, and Amikozen Co., Ltd have been implementing various strategies in order to gain competitive edge and to grab larger market share in the global collagen peptide market. Product launch and expansion are among the most common activities undertaken by these companies to attract consumers and expand their market shares. These strategies have also helped these company to build strong brand image and grow their business.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology



4. Collagen Peptide Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Collagen Peptide Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant Shift of Consumers Toward Healthy Lifestyles and High Protein Consumption

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Collagen Peptide as a Functional Ingredient in Food Processing

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Safety Concern Related to The Use of Collagen Peptide

5.3 Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Increasing Usage of Collagen Peptide as Biomaterials

5.4 Future Trends:

5.4.1 Emerging Demand for Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Collagen Peptide - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Collagen Peptide Market Overview

6.2 Global Collagen Peptide Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Global Collagen Peptide Market Analysis - By Source

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Collagen Peptide Market Breakdown, by Source, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Cattle Hide and Bones

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Cattle Hide and Bones Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Pigskin

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Pigskin Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Poultry and Fish

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Global Poultry and Fish Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Sheep and Goat

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Global Sheep and Goat Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Global Other Sources Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Collagen Peptide Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Collagen Peptide Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Nutritional Products

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Nutritional Products Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Beverages

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Beverages Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Dairy Products

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Dairy Products Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Meat and Poultry Products

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Meat and Poultry Products Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Healthcare

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Global Healthcare Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Cosmetic

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Global Cosmetic Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Global Other Applications Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Collagen Peptide Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Collagen Peptide Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Europe Collagen Peptide Market Revenue Forecasts To 2027

9.4 APAC: Collagen Peptides Market

9.5 MEA Collagen Peptide Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.6 SAM Collagen Peptide Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Expansion

10.2 Product News



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Amikozen Co., Ltd

11.2 BSA Pharma Inc.

11.3 Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited

11.4 Collagen Solutions Plc

11.5 Darling Ingredients

11.6 Gelnex

11.7 GELITA AG

11.8 Holista CollTech Limited

11.9 ITALGELATINE S.p.A.

11.10 LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.

11.11 Nitta Gelatin

11.12 Weishardt

11.13 Proteinsa

11.14 Gelatines Junc SL

11.15 Tessenderlo Group

11.16 Titan Biotech

11.17 Jellice Pioneer Private Limited Taiwan Branch



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary of Terms



