Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flatbread Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product; Distribution Channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flatbread market accounted US$ 81,796.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account US$ 145,180.9 Mn by 2027.



The global flatbread market is bifurcated based on product into tortilla, naan, pita, and others. The pita segment accounted for the largest share in the global flatbread market. Pita bread is a moist and light flatbread that could be made of both refined as well as whole wheat flour. Pita bread is low in calories, and it is also a rich source of protein and carbohydrate and contains an adequate amount of vitamin B, selenium, and manganese that work together as antioxidants. Therefore, the high nutritional value of the bread is attracting health-conscious consumers in the developed and developing countries to consume pita bread. These factors are projected to boost the demand for pita bread over the forecast period.



Growing demand for convenience food products is driving the growth of the flatbread market. The demand for convenience foods such as wraps and rolls is growing at a faster pace due to changes in social and economic patterns, as well as an increase in urbanization, buying power and awareness about health foods, changes in food habits and meal patterns, and desire to taste new products. Convenience food products are rapidly gaining popularity among young-age group and working-class people. The significant shift of people toward convenience foods in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and Italy is driving the demand for flatbread globally. The increasing demand for flatbread for the preparation of various convenience foods is projected to drive the growth of the flatbread market in the forecast period.



North America flatbread market is dominated by US, followed by the Canada. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing demand from the fast-food chains and restaurants in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Additionally, the demand for convenience and ready to eat food products is increasing in the region due to the busy lifestyle and a higher standard of living and purchasing power among the consumers. This factor is projected to propel the demand for flatbread in North American countries. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of flatbread products such as tortilla and pita, coupled with a surge in demand for organic and non-GMO flatbread products are the key factors boosting the flatbread market in North America.



Some of the players present in global flatbread market are American Flatbread Company Inc., California Lavash, Conagra Brands, Inc., Evron foods Ltd, GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V., Klosterman Baking Company, Kontos Foods, Inc., Kronos, Signature Flatbreads Ltd, and Stonefire among others.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global flatbread market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Flatbread Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Flatbread Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Global Flatbread Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Flatbread Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Flatbread Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Convenience Food Products

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Healthy Flatbread Products

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Shelf Life of Flatbread

5.3 Key Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Introduction of Organic, Non-GMO, and Gluten-Free Flatbread Products

5.4 Key Future Trends:

5.4.1 Emergence of New Ingredients for Flatbread Production

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Flatbread- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Flatbreads Market Overview

6.2 Flatbread Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Global Flatbread Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Flatbread Market Breakdown, By Product, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Tortilla

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Tortilla Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4 Naan

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Naan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.5 Pita

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Global Pita Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ MN)



8. Global Flatbread Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Flatbread Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.3.1 Global Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Bakeries

8.4.1 Global Bakery Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Convenience Store

8.5.1 Global Convenience Stores Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Global Others Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Flatbread Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Flatbread Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Europe Flatbread Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Asia Pacific Flatbread Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.5 MEA Flatbread Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.6 SAM Flatbread Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Merger and Acquisitions

10.2 Product News



11. Company Profiles

11.1 American Flatbread Company

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2 California Lavash

11.3 Conagra Brands, Inc.

11.4 Evron Foods Ltd

11.5 GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V

11.6 Klosterman Baking Company

11.7 Kontos Foods Inc.

11.8 KRONOS

11.9 Signature Flatbreads Ltd

11.10 Stonefire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha2fne

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900