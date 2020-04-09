Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy Duty Truck Electrification Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Components; Powertrain Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heavy duty truck electrification market accounted for US$ 8.28 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 25.5 Bn by 2027. Currently, the heavy duty truck electrification market is gaining high momentum across the globe. With the growing interest of the masses in the electric vehicle supply chain globally, the predictions for battery-driven heavy-duty vehicles are almost transparent. Presently, the automotive manufacturers are focusing on the applications for electrification across the heavy and medium-duty trucks. The factors mentioned above offers worthy growth opportunities to the heavy duty truck electrification market during the forecast period.



Globally, heavy duty truck electrification market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to use of electric components in heavy vehicles such as tractors and agricultural machinery is pressure from legislators and authorities for emissions control in context to a reduction in carbon-dioxide and boosting fuel efficiency. Rising concern towards corporate social responsibility for major fleets and operators to maintain environmental ethics. Trucks with ranges from 150-300 km, with batteries, are supposed to play a vital role in urban areas where concern for air quality is high, and therefore need for stringent emissions laws is mandatory. The Asia pacific held the largest share of the heavy duty truck electrification market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019-2027. North America and Europe held the second and third position in the global heavy duty truck electrification market in 2018 with market shares of more than 14% and 10% respectively.



The overall heavy duty truck electrification market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the heavy duty truck electrification market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global heavy duty truck electrification market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the heavy duty truck electrification market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Heavy-Duty Truck Electrification - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.3 Threats of Substitutes

4.3.4 Threats of New Entrants

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



5. Premium Insights

5.1 Overview

5.2 Transition Trends from ICE to Alternate Prolusion Engine (Electric and Fuel Cell)

5.2.1 Trucks

5.2.1.1 Transition to electric powertrain is happening now and at a faster pace

5.2.1.2 Electric Truck Production Trend

5.2.2 Busses

5.2.2.1 Electric bus transition momentum worldwide

5.2.3 Off-Highway Vehicle

5.2.3.1 Mining Industry

5.2.3.2 Agriculture

5.3 Competitive Landscape of Transition from ICE to Alternate Propulsion System (Battery Powered and Fuel Cell)

5.3.1 OEM Initiatives

5.4 Vehicle Unit Volume and Sales of Trucks and Buses

5.4.1 Trucks

5.5 Buses

5.6 Charging Infrastructure Development Analysis

5.6.1 Worldwide Governmental Initiatives are Boosting the EV Charging Infrastructure Market

5.6.2 Growing Concern Toward Environmental Pollution

5.7 Battery Price Analysis

5.7.1 Lithium-Ion battery price analysis



6. Automotive Heavy-Duty Truck Electrification Market - Key Market Dynamics

6.1 Key Market Drivers

6.1.1 Government initiatives and stringent emission rules to boost the growth

6.1.2 Low penetration of electric powertrain in Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) is flourishing the growth for diesel powertrain

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Rise of natural gas powertrain in heavy duty trucks might hinder the market growth

6.3 Opportunities

6.3.1 Upsurge in the demand for electric trucks is projected to soar in future

6.4 Future Trends

6.4.1 Emergence of fully electric trucks

6.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



7. Heavy-Duty Trucks Electrification Market - Global Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Electrification Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Heavy-Duty Truck Electrification Market Analysis - By Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Electrification Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Electric Pumps

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Electric Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Electric Power Steering

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Electric Power Steering Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Liquid Heater PTC

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Liquid Heater PTC Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Actuator

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Actuator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Alternator

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Alternator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Heavy-Duty Truck Electrification Market Analysis - By Powertrain Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Electrification Market Breakdown, By Powertrain Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Fully Electric

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Fully Electric Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Hybrid

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hybrid Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Fuel Cell

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Fuel Cell Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 ICE Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.7 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 CNG Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Global Heavy-duty Truck Electrification Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Heavy-duty Truck Electrification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.3 Europe Heavy-duty Truck Electrification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.4 APAC Heavy-duty Truck Electrification Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.5 MEA Heavy-duty Truck Electrification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.6 SAM Heavy-duty Truck Electrification Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development

11.3 Merger & Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Continental AG

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 BorgWarner Inc.

12.3 Denso Corporation

12.4 Magna International Inc.

12.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.6 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.7 AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.

12.8 Delphi Technologies Plc.

12.9 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

12.10 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG



