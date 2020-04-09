Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronary Guidewires Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Coronary Guidewires Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Coronary guidewires are specialized wires which are used in angioplasty procedures to introduce and position balloon catheters and other devices within the coronary system and they also facilitate the alignment of interventional devices and may also function as a measuring tool. These guidewires have the properties of steerability, traceability, flexibility and opacity. Coronary guidewires are selected based on the surgeon's experience, catheter use, vessel anatomy and lesion morphology. Majority of the people opt for minimally invasive surgeries due to less post-operative pain, minimal cuts or stitches, shorter duration of hospital stay and patients need not visit the hospital frequently.



As minimally invasive surgeries which are carried out with the help of guidewires are increasing, the demand for guidewires is increasing worldwide. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death, an estimated 17.9 million each year suffer with cardiovascular diseases. Four out of 5 cardiovascular deaths are due to strokes and heart attacks, and one third of deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and renal diseases, rise in number of interventional diagnostic procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the key driving factors in coronary guidewires market.



Key Market Trends



Stainless Steel Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Coronary Guidewires Market

Stainless steel coronary guidewires are specialized wires which are used in angioplasty procedures to introduce and position balloon catheters and other devices within the coronary system which are non-magnetic, non-staining and corrosion resistant with antibacterial properties.

Stainless steel segment hold a significant market share and anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to non-magnetic, non-staining and high corrosion resistance coupled with antibacterial properties.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and renal diseases, rise in a number of interventional diagnostic procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the key driving factors in the stainless steel segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global coronary guidewires market due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and renal diseases, rise in number of interventional diagnostic procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries in this region. According to American College of Cardiology Foundation, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, estimated that 635,260 cardiac deaths in the year 2016. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The Coronary Guidewires Market is consolidated competitive and consists of few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc, Merit Medical Systems, Integer Holdings Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, JOTEC GmbH and QXMedical, LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Renal Diseases

4.2.2 Rise in Number of Interventional Radiology Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.3.2 Complications Associated With Guidewire Use

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Nitinol

5.1.2 Stainless Steel

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Coating

5.2.1 Coated

5.2.1.1 Hydrophilic

5.2.1.2 Hydrophobic

5.2.2 Non Coated

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Terumo Medical Corporation

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Cardinal Health, Inc

6.1.5 Merit Medical Systems

6.1.6 Integer Holdings Corporation

6.1.7 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

6.1.8 Medtronic PLC

6.1.9 JOTEC GmbH

6.1.10 QXMedical, LLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



