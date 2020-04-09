Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Immunochemistry Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Application; Product; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe immunochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 775.97 Mn in 2027 from US$ 430.82 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the immunochemistry market is primarily attributed to the significantly increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising incidence of diabetes in the region. However, shortage of skilled professionals is likely to have a negative impact on market growth. On the other hand, rising healthcare expenditure in Europe is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe immunochemistry market in the coming years.



The growth of the immunochemistry market is primarily attributed to the significantly increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising incidence of diabetes in the region. However, a shortage of skilled professionals is likely to have a negative impact on market growth. On the other hand, rising healthcare expenditure in Europe is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the European immunochemistry market in the coming years.



As per the data estimated by the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths and more than 1.8 million deaths in Europe every year. The CVD accounts for 45.0% of all deaths in Europe and 37.0% of all deaths in the EU. CVD is the primary reason for the death of men and women in all countries. Furthermore, as per the American Heart Association (AHA) 2019 statistics, 121.5 million adults in the U.S. which are around half of the US adult population, suffer from cardiovascular disease.



In 2018, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share in the Europe immunohistochemistry market by the application. The advancements in immunohistochemistry have extended the use of technology to diagnose various type of chronic diseases. The molecular diagnostics appplications have enabled to the treated patient as per their genetic make-up also the diagnosis through immunohistochemistry has increased the use in the precision medicine. Also, the cost-effective nature of the immunochemistry is driving significant growth across the region.



In 2018, the antibodies held the largest market share of the immunochemistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. Moreover, the reagent segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, since they form an essential component of any reaction and can be chosen as per the result to be obtained.



In 2018, the hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment held the most significant market share of the immunochemistry market, by the end-user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. Also, the segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for immunochemistry included in the report are, Federation of AIDS Organisations (AFAO), Agncia Nacional de Vigilncia Sanitria (ANVISA), HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Diabetes and Endocrinology (CDE), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe immunochemistry market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe immunochemistry market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Europe Immunochemistry Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Europe Immunochemistry Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Europe Immunochemistry Market - By Product

4.2.2 Europe Immunochemistry Market - By Application

4.2.3 Europe Immunochemistry Market - By End User

4.2.4 Europe Immunochemistry Market - By Country

4.3 PEST Analysis



5. Europe Immunochemistry Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significantly Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Incidence of Diabetes

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Europe

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Future Conferences and Workshops

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Immunochemistry Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Immunochemistry Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Performance of Key Players



7. Europe Immunochemistry Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Immunochemistry Market, By Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

7.3.1.1 Europe Diagnostics Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.4 Diagnostics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Europe Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Cancer

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Europe Cancer Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4 Infectious Diseases

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Europe Infectious Diseases Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.5 Autoimmune Diseases

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Europe Autoimmune Diseases Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.6 Nephrological Diseases

7.4.6.1 Overview

7.4.6.2 Europe Nephrological Diseases Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Drug Testing

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Europe Drug Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe Immunochemistry Market Analysis - By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Immunochemistry Market, By Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

8.3.1 Europe Antibodies Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.3.2 Europe Equipment Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Europe Reagents Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.4 Antibodies Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Europe Antibodies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3 Primary Antibodies

8.4.3.1 Overview

8.4.3.2 Europe Primary Antibodies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.4 Secondary Antibodies

8.4.4.1 Overview

8.4.4.2 Europe Secondary Antibodies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Equipment

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Europe Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5.3 Slide Staining Systems

8.5.3.1 Overview

8.5.3.2 Europe Slide Staining Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5.4 Tissue Microarrays

8.5.4.1 Overview

8.5.4.2 Europe Tissue Microarrays Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5.5 Slide Scanners

8.5.5.1 Overview

8.5.5.2 Europe Slide Scanners Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5.6 Other Equipment

8.5.6.1 Overview

8.5.6.2 Europe Other Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Reagents

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Europe Reagents Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.3 Histological Stains

8.6.3.1 Overview

8.6.3.2 Europe Histological Stains Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.4 Blocking & Fixation Reagents

8.6.4.1 Overview

8.6.4.2 Europe Blocking & Fixation Reagents Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.5 Chromogenic Substrates

8.6.5.1 Overview

8.6.5.2 Europe Chromogenic Substrates Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.6 Stabilizers

8.6.6.1 Overview

8.6.6.2 Europe Stabilizers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.7 Proteolytic Enzymes

8.6.7.1 Overview

8.6.7.2 Europe Proteolytic Enzymes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6.8 Solvents

8.6.8.1 Overview

8.6.8.2 Europe Solvents Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Kits

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Europe Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Europe Immunochemistry Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Immunochemistry Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Europe Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Research Institutes

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Europe Research Institutes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Others End Users

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Europe Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Europe Immunochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.2 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.1.2.1 Europe Diagnostics Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.3 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.1.3.1 Europe Antibodies Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.3.2 Europe Equipment Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.3.3 Europe Reagents Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.4 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

10.1.5 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Country (%)

10.1.6 UK Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.7 Germany Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.8 France Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.9 Italy Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.10 Spain Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Immunochemistry Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies done by the companies in the Market, 2018 (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Immunohistochemistry Market-Key Company Profiles

12.1 Bio SB

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Product portfolio

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.4 Merck KGaA

12.5 PerkinElmer, Inc.

12.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.7 Abcam Plc.

12.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.10 Danaher



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary Of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txmmtq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900