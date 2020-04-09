New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Armor Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797921/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.5 Billion by the year 2025, Metals & Alloys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$178.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$153.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metals & Alloys will reach a market size of US$188.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797921/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Armor Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Application Markets
1. Body Armor
2. Vehicle Armor
3. Marine Armor
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Look into Existing and New Body Armor Material Developments
Companies Unveil New Body Armor Designs for Ballistic Protection
Army Demand for Lighter Body Armors Gives Way for Use of New
Materials
Manufacturers Engage in Advanced Materials for Body Armor
New Backing Materials for Body Armor Testing
UHMWPE Gains Edge Over Other Materials
Body Armor Advancements for Women in Law Enforcement
Manufacturers Focus on Integrated Protection Concepts
Liquid Armor Gains Attention
Vehicle Armor Material Trends
Focus Grows on Materials that Contribute to Low Weight Aircraft
Armor
World Aerospace and Defense Spending Support Demand for Armor
Materials
Rise in Military Expenditure and Defense Budgets to Drive Growth
Global Defense Spending: 2008 to 2022 (in US$ Billion)
Global Military Expenditure by Region: 2000-2018 (in US$ Billion)
World Military Spending Breakdown (in %) by Region/Country: 2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Armor Materials Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Armor Materials Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Armor Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Metals & Alloys (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Metals & Alloys (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Metals & Alloys (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Ceramics (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Ceramics (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Ceramics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Composites (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Composites (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Composites (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Para-Aramid Fibers (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Para-Aramid Fibers (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Para-Aramid Fibers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: UHMWPE (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: UHMWPE (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: UHMWPE (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Fiberglass (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Fiberglass (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Fiberglass (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Vehicle Armor (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Vehicle Armor (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Vehicle Armor (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Aerospace Armor (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Aerospace Armor (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Aerospace Armor (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Body Armor (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Body Armor (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Body Armor (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Civil Armor (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Civil Armor (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Civil Armor (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Marine Armor (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Marine Armor (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Marine Armor (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Armor Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Rise in Demand for Lighter Body Armor
Steady Improvement in Homeland Security Budget Augurs Well Body
Armor Demand
Market ¬Analytics
Table 40: United States Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Armor Materials Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Armor Materials Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Armor Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Armor Materials Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Armor Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Armor Materials Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Armor Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Armor Materials: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Armor Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Armor
Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Armor Materials Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Armor Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Armor Materials Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Armor Materials Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Armor Materials Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Armor Materials in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Armor Materials Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Armor Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Armor Materials Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Armor Materials Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Armor Materials Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 68: Armor Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Armor Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: Armor Materials Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Armor Materials Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: French Armor Materials Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Armor Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Armor Materials Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Armor Materials Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 79: Armor Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Armor Materials Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: German Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Armor Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Armor Materials Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Armor Materials Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Armor Materials Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Armor Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Armor Materials Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Italian Demand for Armor Materials in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Armor Materials Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Armor Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Armor Materials Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: United Kingdom Armor Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Armor Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: United Kingdom Armor Materials Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Armor Materials Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Spanish Armor Materials Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Armor Materials Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Spanish Armor Materials Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Armor Materials Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 102: Spanish Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Armor Materials Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Russian Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Russian Armor Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Armor Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 110: Armor Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Armor Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Rest of Europe Armor Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Armor Materials Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Armor Materials Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: Armor Materials Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Armor Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Armor Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Armor Materials Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Armor Materials Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Australian Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Armor Materials Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Australian Armor Materials Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Armor Materials Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Indian Armor Materials Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Armor Materials Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Indian Armor Materials Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Armor Materials Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 135: Indian Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Armor Materials Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Armor Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Armor Materials Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Armor Materials Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: South Korean Armor Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Armor Materials Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Armor Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Armor Materials Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Armor Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Armor Materials Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Armor Materials Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Armor Materials Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 149: Armor Materials Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Armor Materials Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Armor Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Armor Materials Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Armor Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Armor Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Armor Materials Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Latin American Armor Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 158: Armor Materials Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Argentinean Armor Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Armor Materials Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 162: Argentinean Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 163: Armor Materials Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Armor Materials Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Armor Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 167: Brazilian Armor Materials Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Brazilian Armor Materials Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 169: Armor Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Armor Materials Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 171: Mexican Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Armor Materials Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Mexican Armor Materials Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Armor Materials Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Armor Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Armor Materials Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Armor Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Armor Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Armor Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 180: Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 182: Armor Materials Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Armor Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: The Middle East Armor Materials Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Armor Materials Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 187: The Middle East Armor Materials Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Armor Materials Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 189: The Middle East Armor Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Armor Materials: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Armor Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Iranian Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Armor
Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Iranian Armor Materials Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Armor Materials Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 197: Armor Materials Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Israeli Armor Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 200: Armor Materials Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 201: Israeli Armor Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Armor Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Armor Materials Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Armor Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Armor Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Armor Materials Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Armor Materials Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Armor Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Armor Materials Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Armor Materials Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Armor Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Armor Materials Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Armor Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Armor Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Armor Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Armor Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Armor Materials Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Armor Materials Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 220: African Armor Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Armor Materials Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: African Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: African Armor Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Armor Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 225: Armor Materials Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGY HOLDINGS CORP.
ALCOA CORPORATION
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ATI)
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
CERAMTEC GMBH
CERCO CORPORATION
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA
COORSTEK INC.
DOWDUPONT
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
JPS COMPOSITES MATERIALS
LEECO STEEL
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC
PPG INDUSTRIES
PROTECTIVE STRUCTURES, LTD.
ROYAL TEN CATE NV
SAAB AB
SURMET CORPORATION
TATA STEEL
WACO COMPOSITES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797921/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: