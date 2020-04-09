Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asphalt Plant Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Type, Product, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The asphalt plant market revenue is expected to grow from US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.47 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 2.8% from the year 2019 to 2027. Whereas, in terms of volume, the asphalt plant market was valued at 4,127 units in 2018 and is anticipated to reach 4,831 units by 2027 thereby registering a CAGR growth rate of 1.8% from 2019 to 2027.



Asphalt is a sticky black or brown, highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum and is a residue produced by crude oil refineries. Asphalt is primarily used for paving roads and has applications in transportation (roads, railway beds or airport runways, taxiways, etc.), recreation (playgrounds, bicycle paths, running tracks, and tennis court), agriculture (barn floors and greenhouse floor), industrial (ports, landfill caps, worksites), and building construction (floorings), among others. The construction activities across the world are increasing owing to growing urbanization and infrastructure projects in developing and developed economies. The road and highway construction activities across the world are increasing, and the government bodies are focusing on the speed and quality of the roads built, which is supporting the growth of the asphalt plant market. Thus, propelling the growth of the asphalt plant market during the forecast period.



The construction activities in the region such as South America and Africa are growing rapidly owing to the increasing road networks, expansion of highways, and other infrastructure projects. With the growing awareness about the advantages offered by the asphalt, the construction companies across the world are focusing on adopting asphalt for construction, which in turn is driving the growth of the asphalt plant market. The construction activities in South America are increasing due to the increasing number of public and private infrastructure projects. Rapid urbanization in countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Algeria, is leading to increase in construction activities. With the growing construction industry and the increasing focus of the construction companies towards the adoption of asphalt, the demand for asphalt mixing plants is expected to grow. Therefore, the high rate and urbanization and growing construction industry in the region such as MEA, SAM, and APAC are creating lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the asphalt plant market to gain a strong customer base.



The asphalt plant market is growing significantly in emerging economies of APAC and MEA owing to the growing number of construction activities and increasing urbanization However, increasing pollution and growing awareness regarding the emission from the asphalt plant are the major factors that might hinder the growth of the asphalt plant market. The companies operating in the asphalt plant market are focusing on offering a modular solution that meets the client's requirements. Ammann Group Holding AG, Astec Industries, Inc., Benninghoven GmbH and Co.KG, Fayat SAS, Capious Roadtech Pvt. Ltd, Kredmash, NFLG, Inc., NIKKO Co., Ltd., Lintec & Linnhoff Concrete Pte. Ltd., and Speedcrafts Limited are among a few major companies operating in the market.



The fixed asphalt mixing plant is well-suited to mix asphalt mixture, modified asphalt mixture, and colored asphalt mixture. It is widely used in classified highway construction, highway building project, urban road construction, airport construction, and port construction. The stationary asphalt mixing plants offers higher production capacities than portable asphalt plants. The companies operating in the asphalt plant market are focusing on offering contractors with full packages, which consist of drying and heating systems, cold aggregate supply systems, finished product storage systems, hot aggregate lifting systems, mixing systems, and electric control systems. Aimix Group, Atlas Industries, and Astec, Inc. are among the major companies offering stationary asphalt mixing plants.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global airline booking platform market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global asphalt plant market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Asphalt Plant Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Premium Insights

4.4.1 Pricing Analysis

4.4.2 Macro-economic Factor Analysis

4.4.3 Asphalt Plant Demand Analysis

4.4.4 Asphalt Plant Market Players Business Analysis

4.4.5 Hot Mix Plant Market Outlook

4.4.6 Production Capacity Analysis

4.5 Expert Opinion



5. Asphalt Plant Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Versatile benefits offered by asphalt is driving the growth of asphalt plant market

5.1.2 Growing road and construction activities around the world is expected to positively impact the asphalt market

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing concerns regarding the environmental impact of Asphalt Plant

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Low installation costs due to modular build-up design and intelligent connection techniques allow for rapid site relocation

5.3.2 Growing awareness related to the benefits of asphalt among the construction companies in MEA, APAC and South America

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing popularity of cost-effective asphalt plants and advancements in technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Asphalt Plant Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Asphalt Plant Market Overview

6.2 Global Asphalt Plant Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Global Asphalt Plant Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Asphalt Plant Market Revenue and Volume Breakdown, by Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Drum Plant

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Drum Plant Revenue and Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn and Units)

7.4 Batch Plant

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Batch Plant Market Revenue and Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn and Units)



8. Asphalt Plant Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asphalt Plant Market Revenue and Volume Breakdown, By Product, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Stationary Plant

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Stationary Plant Market Revenue and Volume Forecasts (US$ Mn and Units)

8.4 Portable Plant

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Portable Plant Market Revenue and Volume Forecasts (US$ Mn and Units)



9. Asphalt Plant Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asphalt Plant Market Revenue and Volume Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Road Construction

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Road Construction Market Revenue and Volume Forecasts (US$ Mn and Units)

9.4 Aggregate Processing

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Aggregate Processing Market Revenue and Volume Forecasts (US$ Mn and Units)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Volume Forecasts (US$ Mn and Units)



10. Global Asphalt Plant Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Asphalt Plant Market

10.3 Europe Asphalt Plant Market

10.4 Asia-Pacific Asphalt Plant Market

10.5 Middle East & Africa Asphalt Plant Market

10.6 South America Asphalt Plant Market



11. Asphalt Plant Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. Asphalt plant Market - Company Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Ammann Group Holding AG (Marini Marini-Ermont SAE)

Astec Industries, INC.

Benninghoven GmbH & CO.KG

Capious Roadtech Pvt. Ltd.

Fayat SAS

JSC Kredmash

NFLG INC.

Nikko Co. Ltd

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Speedcrafts Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9bksx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900