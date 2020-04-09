Company Calls on all Music Artists, Agents and Entertainers Across All Genres to Inquire Below, the Company Seeks Talent to Be Featured Upon its Release Date



CAMPBELL, CA, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications, today announces its plans to release its Fan Pass mobile application on May 5, 2020. The Company’s plans include offering artists, performers and entertainers of all kinds, the opportunity to receive an exclusive “Fan Pass Channel”, accessible to fans globally on the web, on Apple iOS and on Android platforms upon release.

Fan Pass is a full circle solution, managed by the company’s unique platform and built in feature set. Artists and entertainers simply announce an event to fans and social followers, schedule it to “Go Live” and Fan Pass will manage everything in between. Whether it’s a quick shout out or pulling off a pop-up Live Stream event, Fan Pass will connect to thousands or scale to millions of connections to support more elaborate productions or concert style Live Streaming experiences.

The Fan Pass platform also allows fans to gather virtually, communicate directly, provide feedback, purchase exclusive merchandise and even donate to a cause -- “COVID 19” for example. The company has aimed to deliver a full spectrum platform that is fully managed for all Fan Pass artists, entertainers and their fans, while adding a revenue share and monetization feature that builds recurring revenue for artists and entertainers in a way that supports today’s challenges.

"Our plans to accelerate the release of the Fan Pass application have gone better than expected and with our sights set on delivering our platform by May 1, 2020 we believe this is one of the most exciting times for Friendable, Fan Pass and our shareholders and supporters. Timing is everything and we believe there is not only a true need for the Fan Pass app and offering, but a huge market for a solution like ours,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“We believe the recent pandemic has changed our World as we know it, in a very profound way, with entertainment, news and businesses in general, creating Live Stream and pop-up style events that continue to take center stage. These events are most often being broadcast from "Home Studios" or "Safe Places" and our Fan Pass platform, with dedicated artist channels, provides a 360° solution that should become an integrated part of every artist’s future touring strategy, Live Stream events and overall fan management for those at any stage of their career," concluded Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all inclusive place where “Everything starts with Friendship”…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company’s most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

