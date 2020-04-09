Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Flexible Display Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Flexible Displays Market is expected to witness market growth of 24.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Increasing demand for flexible displays from healthcare and automotive, among other sectors, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market's main manufacturers. Flexible displays in automotive interiors are the focus of automotive manufacturers. Audi AG and Samsung Corporation, for instance, entered into a strategic partnership in May 2019 to endorse the former concept car, Audi Prologue A9 Prototype. A lightweight, high-resolution Samsung OLED display near its gear stick is expected to house the proposed car to help better control vehicle settings.



Technical developments in flexible organic light emitting diode (OLED) manufacturing technology have improved the flexible display industry in recent years. Sony Corp., Philips and Samsung, in the flexible display market, are among the leading patent holders. Due to features like portability, light weight, non-brittleness, and flexibility over the forecast period, the market penetration of flexible glass in various consumer electronics products is likely to expand. Key players in the consumer electronics industry, such as Samsung and LG, have started using their smartphone's flexible organic light emitting diode (OLED) to obtain a significant market share in the premium smartphone market segment. Apple Inc. launched Apple Watch recently, which includes flexible display technology.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into OLED and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Smartphone, Smart Wearbles, TV, E-reader, Automotive & Transportation and Others. Based on Material Type, the market is segmented into Plastic, Glass and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), AU Optronics Corporation, Corning, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Kateeva, Inc., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Royole Corporation, E Ink Holdings, Inc. and Visionox Technology, Inc.



Companies Profiled

LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

AU Optronics Corporation

Corning, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Kateeva, Inc.

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Royole Corporation

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Visionox Technology, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Flexible Displays Market, by Type

1.4.2 North America Flexible Displays Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Flexible Displays Market, by Material Type

1.4.4 North America Flexible Displays Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements : 2019-Nov - 2015-Jun) Leading Players



4. North America Flexible Displays Market by Type

4.1 North America Flexible Displays OLED Market by Country

4.2 North America Flexible Displays Others Market by Country



5. North America Flexible Displays Market by Application

5.1 North America Flexible Displays Smartphone Market by Country

5.2 North America Flexible Displays Smart Wearbles Market by Country

5.3 North America Flexible Displays TV Market by Country

5.4 North America Flexible Displays E-reader Market by Country

5.5 North America Flexible Displays Automotive & Transportation Market by Country

5.6 North America Other Application Flexible Displays Market by Country



6. North America Flexible Displays Market by Material Type

6.1 North America Plastic Market by Country

6.2 North America Glass Market by Country

6.3 North America Flexible Displays Others Market by Country



7. North America Flexible Displays Market by Country

7.1 US Flexible Displays Market

7.1.1 US Flexible Displays Market by Type

7.1.2 US Flexible Displays Market by Application

7.1.3 US Flexible Displays Market by Material Type

7.2 Canada Flexible Displays Market

7.2.1 Canada Flexible Displays Market by Type

7.2.2 Canada Flexible Displays Market by Application

7.2.3 Canada Flexible Displays Market by Material Type

7.3 Mexico Flexible Displays Market

7.3.1 Mexico Flexible Displays Market by Type

7.3.2 Mexico Flexible Displays Market by Application

7.3.3 Mexico Flexible Displays Market by Material Type

7.4 Rest of North America Flexible Displays Market

7.4.1 Rest of North America Flexible Displays Market by Type

7.4.2 Rest of North America Flexible Displays Market by Application

7.4.3 Rest of North America Flexible Displays Market by Material Type



8. Company Profiles



