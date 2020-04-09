Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market size is expected to reach $13.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.13% CAGR during the forecast period. Metal surface finishing is an industrial process that modifies a manufactured item's surface to obtain a specific property. Metal finishing chemicals change the surface of metal products to enhance wear resistance, chemical resistance, electrical resistance, corrosion resistance, electrical conductivity, hardness, resistance to tarnish, torque tolerance, reflectivity and appearance, and solder strength. To strengthen their outward appearance and features, metal finishing chemicals are used on clean, plate, and etch metal surfaces.



The constantly increasing demand and production of commercial and passenger vehicles in developing countries like India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia are projected to push the automotive industry to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry is the result of rising disposable income as well as productivity-enhancing government initiatives and policies. Furthermore, the existence of core automotive OEMs including CHRYSLER, GM, BMW, Volvo, Mercedes, Ford Trucks & SUV's, AUDI, Ford cars, Jaguar, Volkswagen, Porsche, Land Rover, Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mazda is projected to further boost the metal finishing chemicals market over the coming years.



Industrial plating is the method of placing a thin coating on the substrate's surface. Electroplating is the most common form of industrial plating, which is mainly used to build surface thickness. Electrodeposition is also known as electrodeposition by sending an electrical current via an electrolyte solution. This is referred to as a bath containing the metal substrate together with dissolved metal ions used as the coating. The process may involve rack plating, where large, delicate, or complex parts are hung on a rack and drenched in the plating bath. One method is the barrel plating, which involves putting smaller parts in a container that is rotated by the plating solution.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, and Other Products. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Construction and Other Applications. Based on Process, the market is segmented into Electroplating, Chemical & Electro-chemical Conversion, Electroless Plating and Other Process. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The key manufacturers of this industry are concentrating on the European and North American countries while providing the distribution networks across other regions. Because of the increasing demand from the aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries, these regions are projected to become the largest markets for these chemicals among others. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Companies Profiled

BASF SE (Chemetall Group)

Advanced Chemical Company

Elementis PLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Coral Chemical Company

McGean-Rohco, Inc.

Element Solutions, Inc.

Quaker Houghton Corporation

Asterion LLC

A Brite Company

