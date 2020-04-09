Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the point-of-use water treatment system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sectors. The global point-of-use water treatment system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing water contamination, greater awareness on the benefits of water treatment, and increasing residential and non-residential construction activities.
A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the point-of-use water treatment system market, then read this report.
The study includes the point-of-use water treatment system market size and forecast for the global point-of-use water treatment system market through 2024, segmented by device, technology, end use, and region.
Some of the point-of-use water treatment system companies profiled in this report include 3M, Honeywell, Koninklijke Philips, Pentair, Panasonic, Unilever, and LG Electronics.
Key Features of the Report:
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Device
3.3.1: Tabletop Pitcher
3.3.2: Faucet-Mounted
3.3.3: Countertop
3.3.4: Under-The-Sink
3.4: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Technology
3.4.1: Reverse Osmosis
3.4.2: Distillation
3.4.3: Disinfection
3.4.4: Filtration
3.4.5: Others
3.5: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by End Use
3.5.1: Residential
3.5.2: Non-Residential
3.5.2.1: Office
3.5.2.2: Retail
3.5.2.3: Education
3.5.2.4: Healthcare
3.5.2.5: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Region
4.2: North American Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market
4.2.1: Market by Device: Tabletop Pitcher, Faucet-Mounted, Countertop, and Under-The-Sink
4.2.2: Market by Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Distillation, Disinfection, and Filtration
4.2.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Office, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Others)
4.3: European Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market
4.3.1: Market by Device: Tabletop Pitcher, Faucet-Mounted, Countertop, and Under-The-Sink
4.3.2: Market by Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration, and Others
4.3.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Office, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Others)
4.4: APAC Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market
4.4.1: Market by Device: Tabletop Pitcher, Faucet-Mounted, Countertop, and Under-The-Sink
4.4.2: Market by Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration, and Others
4.4.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Office, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Others)
4.5: ROW Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market
4.5.1: Market by Device: Tabletop Pitcher, Faucet-Mounted, Countertop, and Under-The-Sink
4.5.2: Market by Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration, and Others
4.5.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Office, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Others)
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Device
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Technology
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by End Use
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1:3M
7.2: Honeywell
7.3: Koninklijke Philips
7.4: Pentair
7.5: Panasonic
7.6: Unilever
7.7: LG Electronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sc1ho
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
