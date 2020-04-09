Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the point-of-use water treatment system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sectors. The global point-of-use water treatment system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing water contamination, greater awareness on the benefits of water treatment, and increasing residential and non-residential construction activities.



A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the point-of-use water treatment system market, then read this report.



The study includes the point-of-use water treatment system market size and forecast for the global point-of-use water treatment system market through 2024, segmented by device, technology, end use, and region.



Some of the point-of-use water treatment system companies profiled in this report include 3M, Honeywell, Koninklijke Philips, Pentair, Panasonic, Unilever, and LG Electronics.



Key Features of the Report:



Market size estimates: Global point-of-use water treatment system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by device, technology, end use, and region.

Regional analysis: Global point-of-use water treatment system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for point-of-use water treatment system in the global point-of-use water treatment system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, point-of-use water treatment system in the global point-of-use water treatment system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global point-of-use water treatment system market by device (tabletop pitcher, faucet-mounted, countertop, and under-the-sink), technology (reverse osmosis, distillation, disinfection, filtration, and others), end use (residential and non-residential (office, retail, education, healthcare, and others)), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the point-of-use water treatment system market? What are the business risks and threats to the point-of-use water treatment system market? What are emerging trends in this point-of-use water treatment system market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the point-of-use water treatment system market? What are the new developments in the point-of-use water treatment system market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this point-of-use water treatment system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this point-of-use water treatment system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in point-of-use water treatment system market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Device

3.3.1: Tabletop Pitcher

3.3.2: Faucet-Mounted

3.3.3: Countertop

3.3.4: Under-The-Sink

3.4: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Technology

3.4.1: Reverse Osmosis

3.4.2: Distillation

3.4.3: Disinfection

3.4.4: Filtration

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by End Use

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Non-Residential

3.5.2.1: Office

3.5.2.2: Retail

3.5.2.3: Education

3.5.2.4: Healthcare

3.5.2.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Region

4.2: North American Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market

4.2.1: Market by Device: Tabletop Pitcher, Faucet-Mounted, Countertop, and Under-The-Sink

4.2.2: Market by Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Distillation, Disinfection, and Filtration

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Office, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Others)

4.3: European Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market

4.3.1: Market by Device: Tabletop Pitcher, Faucet-Mounted, Countertop, and Under-The-Sink

4.3.2: Market by Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration, and Others

4.3.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Office, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Others)

4.4: APAC Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market

4.4.1: Market by Device: Tabletop Pitcher, Faucet-Mounted, Countertop, and Under-The-Sink

4.4.2: Market by Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration, and Others

4.4.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Office, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Others)

4.5: ROW Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market

4.5.1: Market by Device: Tabletop Pitcher, Faucet-Mounted, Countertop, and Under-The-Sink

4.5.2: Market by Technology: Reverse Osmosis, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration, and Others

4.5.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Office, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Others)



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Device

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1:3M

7.2: Honeywell

7.3: Koninklijke Philips

7.4: Pentair

7.5: Panasonic

7.6: Unilever

7.7: LG Electronics



