Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosurgery Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biosurgery Market size is expected to reach $16.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Biosurgery has provided a new potential in regenerative healing with the right combination of synthetics and biologics. The introduction of multi-use products arising from intensive research from major life sciences players has paved the way for lucrative prospects in the biosurgery market. Healthcare players are actively focused on boosting the new prospect of the market by developing novel biomaterials.



Biological products like fibrin can be used to reduce adhesions post-surgery. General surgery involves surgeries of the esophagus, abdomen, stomach, colon, small bowel, liver, gallbladder and bile ducts, pancreas, and thyroid gland. It also includes surgeries like rhytidectomy, gynecological surgeries, and reconstructive, urological, as well as hernia-repair surgeries. Biological products can be used in several applications in orthopedic surgeries. Postoperative blood loss is a crucial issue that leads to a high rate of mortality. In order to prevent excessive blood loss at the time of hip and knee arthroplasty, hemostatic agents like intravenous tranexamic acid are used.



Advancements in surgeries and product launches assist surgeons in performing surgeries efficiently. This can prove to be a catalyst in accelerating market growth over the forecast period. The rise of chronic disorders and acute diseases across the geriatric population are coupled with an increased demand for improved surgical care for patients of all ages. This is further augmenting market growth. Furthermore, advancements in marketing strategies of medical devices and the accelerated medical tourism across developing economies are initiating opportunities for manufacturers to magnify their customer base.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into General Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other Applications. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Surgical sealants, Soft Tissue Attachments, Adhesion Barriers, Hemostatic Agents, Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Products. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition and Mergers. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Biosurgery Market. Companies such as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, CSL Limited, and Sanofi S.A. are some of the key innovators in Biosurgery Market.



Companies Profiled

Baxter International, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Sanofi S.A.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

CSL Limited

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Biosurgery Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Biosurgery Market, by Product

1.4.3 Global Biosurgery Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2019-Dec - 2016-Apr) Leading Players



4. Global Biosurgery Market by Application

4.1 Global General Surgeries Market by Region

4.2 Global Orthopedic Surgeries Market by Region

4.3 Global Neurological Surgeries Market by Region

4.4 Global Cardiovascular Surgeries Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Application Biosurgery Market by Region



5. Global Biosurgery Market by Product

5.1 Global Surgical sealants Biosurgery Market by Region

5.2 Global Soft Tissue Attachments Biosurgery Market by Region

5.3 Global Adhesion Barriers Biosurgery Market by Region

5.4 Global Hemostatic Agents Biosurgery Market by Region

5.5 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Biosurgery Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Biosurgery Market by Region



6. Global Biosurgery Market by Region

6.1 North America Biosurgery Market

6.2 Europe Biosurgery Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Biosurgery Market

6.4 LAMEA Biosurgery Market



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dj78kj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900