The future of the prebiotic ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverages, dietary ingredients, nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, infant formulae, animal feed, and pet food applications. The global prebiotic ingredient market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are the rising trend for a healthy diet, prebiotic ingredients act as multifunctional ingredients, and a wide range of applications in the food & beverage industry.



Key Features



Market size estimates: Global prebiotic ingredients market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by ingredient, application, source, and region

Regional analysis: Global prebiotic ingredients market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for prebiotic ingredients in the global prebiotic ingredients market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for ,prebiotic ingredients in the global prebiotic ingredient market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global prebiotic ingredients market by ingredient (oligosaccharide, polydextrose, inulin, and others), application (food and beverages, dietary ingredients, nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, infant formulae, animal feed, and pet food), source (vegetables, root, grains, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the prebiotic ingredient market? What are the business risks and threats to the prebiotic ingredient market? What are emerging trends in this prebiotic ingredient market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the prebiotic ingredient market? What are the new developments in the prebiotic ingredient market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this prebiotic ingredient market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this prebiotic ingredient area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, prebiotic ingredient market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Ingredient

3.3.1: Oligosaccharide

3.3.2: Polydextrose

3.3.3: Inulin

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Application

3.4.1: Food and Beverages

3.4.2: Dietary Ingredients

3.4.3: Nutritional Supplements

3.4.4: Specialty Nutrients

3.4.5: Infant Formulae

3.4.6: Animal Feed

3.4.7: Pet Food

3.5: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Source

3.5.1: Vegetables

3.5.2: Root

3.5.3: Grains

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Region

4.2: North American Prebiotic Ingredient Market

4.3: European Prebiotic Ingredient Market

4.4: APAC Prebiotic Ingredient Market

4.5: ROW Prebiotic Ingredient Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Ingredient

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Source

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Cargill

7.2: Dupont

7.3: Frieslandcampina

7.4: Ingredion

7.5: Beneo

7.6: Samyang Genex

7.7: Nexira

7.8: Beghin Meiji

7.9: Royal Cosun

7.10: Yakult Pharmaceutical



