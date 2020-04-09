Dublin, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prebiotic Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the prebiotic ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverages, dietary ingredients, nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, infant formulae, animal feed, and pet food applications. The global prebiotic ingredient market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are the rising trend for a healthy diet, prebiotic ingredients act as multifunctional ingredients, and a wide range of applications in the food & beverage industry.
Key Features
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Ingredient
3.3.1: Oligosaccharide
3.3.2: Polydextrose
3.3.3: Inulin
3.3.4: Others
3.4: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Application
3.4.1: Food and Beverages
3.4.2: Dietary Ingredients
3.4.3: Nutritional Supplements
3.4.4: Specialty Nutrients
3.4.5: Infant Formulae
3.4.6: Animal Feed
3.4.7: Pet Food
3.5: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Source
3.5.1: Vegetables
3.5.2: Root
3.5.3: Grains
3.5.4: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Region
4.2: North American Prebiotic Ingredient Market
4.3: European Prebiotic Ingredient Market
4.4: APAC Prebiotic Ingredient Market
4.5: ROW Prebiotic Ingredient Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Ingredient
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Source
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Cargill
7.2: Dupont
7.3: Frieslandcampina
7.4: Ingredion
7.5: Beneo
7.6: Samyang Genex
7.7: Nexira
7.8: Beghin Meiji
7.9: Royal Cosun
7.10: Yakult Pharmaceutical
