Malta, 9 April 2020

Invitation: Kambi Group plc’s first quarter 2020 result

Kambi Group plc’s result for the first quarter (January - March) 2020 will be announced on Friday, 24 April 2020 at 7.45 (CEST).

You are invited to participate in a report presentation at 10.45 (CEST) with Kambi Group plc’s CEO Kristian Nylén and CFO David Kenyon. The presentation will be held in English via a telephone conference and can also be accessed via an audiocast using the link below.





Questions can be asked on the telephone conference or sent via the audiocast link. Please see details in the link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12433





Numbers for participation in the telephone conference:

SE: +46850558369 UK: +443333009262 US: +18338230589

Link to the audiocast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/kambi-group-q1-2020





For more information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander, Head of Investor Relations

mia.nordlander@kambi.com

+44 (0)785 091 0933

www.kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 850 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB, Certifiedadviser@redeye.se , Tel: +46 (0)8 121 576 90.

